(CNN) The trial of a 100-year-old former SS guard starts Thursday in the German town of Brandenburg an der Havel.

He is accused of being an accessory to murder in 3,518 cases dating from his time as a guard at the Nazi concentration camp in Sachsenhausen, according to the Neuruppin public prosecutor's office.

The accused allegedly worked at the former concentration camp in Sachsenhausen as a prison guard from 1942-1945, during which time tens of thousands of prisoners died at the camp due to forced labor, hunger, disease, medical experiments and mistreatment.

More than 200,000 people were interned at the concentration camp, which is located on the outskirts of Berlin, between 1936 and 1945.

A 100-year-old former security guard of the Sachsenhausen concentration camp appears in the courtroom before his trial.

"The defendant is accused of having aided and abetted cruel and insidious murder" at the concentration camp, according to the indictment.

Read More