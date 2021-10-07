CNN 10 - October 8, 2021

Story highlights
October 8, 2021
1. In what U.S. state would a new mandate require all in-person students to have a Covid vaccine after one is approved for young people?
2. In what nation, which is the world's largest manufacturer, are ongoing energy shortages disrupting everything from production to daily life?
3. In what U.S. state are cleanup efforts under way after an offshore oil spill damaged natural habitats and led to beach closures?
4. The recycling company featured on Tuesday's show is focusing on processing what specific type of waste, which is a growing category worldwide?
5. On Tuesday, Frances Haugen testified on Capitol Hill to speak out about alleged wrongdoing by what company?
6. Two Russian filmmakers recently arrived at what location, where they'll make history as the first people to shoot a feature film there?
7. Over what Asian island, which is an ally of the United States, did China fly dozens of its warplanes earlier this month?
8. What type of vehicle dates back to the 1960s and is the last of its kind to transport passengers between England and the Isle of Wight?
9. A U.S. Coast Guard commander featured on Friday's show says the "global supply chain meets the U.S. economy" on the coast of what state?
10. Researchers say a newly unearthed fort on China's Great Wall was built during what dynasty, which ruled from 1368-1644?
