CNN —

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to shoe organization. Shoes come in so many shapes, sizes and fabrications, not to mention have so many different uses, that you will very likely need a variety of organizing solutions.

To help you get your shoe collection organized, we asked experts for the very best shoe storage options — everything from boot hangers to covered storage for off-season shoes — all priced under $25.

Lehom Metal Stackable Shoe Storage (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lehom Metal Stackable Shoe Storage

Lisa Jacobs, who founded the professional organizing company Imagine It Done, picked this metal shoe rack to keep shoes off the floor in a closet or hallway. She advises people to “think vertically with shoe racks.”

Marsheepy Natural Bamboo Charcoal Bags, Shoe Deodorizer and Odor Remover, 6-Pack ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Marsheepy Natural Bamboo Charcoal Bags, Shoe Deodorizer and Odor Remover

A set of shoe deodorizers is an essential part of keeping your shoe collection in tip-top shape. Jacobs recommends this odor absorber to “keep mildew out and freshness in with shoe deodorizers that eliminate and absorb all odors.”

Zober Freestanding Shoe Organizer ($12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Zober Freestanding Shoe Organizer

This freestanding cubbyhole-style shoe organizer is as basic as they come. Use it in an entryway to give people a place to stash shoes when they come inside the house, or on a closet shelf to keep less-used shoes tidy.

Simple Houseware Hanging 24-Section Shoe Shelves ($19.97, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Simple Houseware Hanging 24-Section Shoe Shelves

Cubby-style hanging organizers are a great storage option because of their versatility. The cubbies can be used to hold shoes as well as purses, scarves, belts and other accessories.

The Container Store 2-Tier Shoe Rack ($9.99; containerstore.com)

The Container Store 2-Tier Shoe Rack

Alex Rush, a professional organizer whose company Spruce NYC specializes in small spaces, picked this two-tier shoe rack that will double or triple shoe storage space for a clever reason: “They’re wooden, so you can easily paint them to match your color scheme!”

She also offers a tip for maximizing closet space. “If possible, I recommend placing the racks on an upper shelf in the closet in order to keep the bottom of your closet clear of clutter,” Rush says.

Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer ($16.97, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Storage Organizer

Any professional organizer will extol the virtues of using vertical space when organizing, and shoe collections are no exception. This three-tier shoe rack will give you a lot of room for storing shoes in a way that keeps them easily accessible.

Simple Trending 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Simple Trending 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack

Smaller shoe racks are ideal for narrow closets — and for collections of smaller shoes. This two-tier expandable rack comes in an unexpected pink color, but if pink isn’t your thing, it also comes in silver, white and bronze.

Bameos 2-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bameos 2-Tier Bamboo Shoe Rack

A bench-style shoe rack is a great choice for entryways and mudrooms because it can be used for more than just keeping shoes from turning into a messy pile. It’s also a perfect place to stash a handbag, bookbag or a wet umbrella.

Room Essentials Stackable Shelf ($17; target.com)

Target Room Essentials Stackable Shelf

This stackable shelf will extend floor space and can also be used to maximize space on a shelf by adding a second tier. It’s super basic and super versatile, since it would be equally at home in a mudroom or a closet.

Seville Classics 6-Pair Iron Shoe Rack ($21.99; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Seville Classics 6-Pair Iron Shoe Rack

If closet space is limited, a smaller shoe rack will be the right choice. Jacobs offers this pro tip: “In curating heeled shoes on a shelf, the best way to maximize space is to use the toe in/heel out system — side by side, alternate the pair by placing the toe out and the other toe in.”

mDesign Stackable Fabric Shoe Box ($22.99; target.com)

Target mDesign Stackable Fabric Shoe Box

Dressy or special occasion shoes are typically not worn very often, and should be stored in a way that protects them from gathering dust while not being used. These two covered shoe boxes can hold two pairs each and have a clear window in the front that allows you to see the contents within.

Simply Essential Stackable Shoe Boxes, 12-Pack ($20; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath & Beyond Simply Essential Stackable Shoe Boxes

“For those who love a shoe box,” Jacobs recommends this stackable set, with reservations. “These clear boxes may not be the ultimate space saver,” she says, “but they do a great job in protecting your shoes.” She likes this inexpensive set of shoe bins because they “stack vertically for ultimate space maximization.”

Simple Houseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer (starting at $8.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Simple Houseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer

“Door storage keeps items accessible, especially sneakers, sandals and flip-flops that look messy when placed on a shelf,” Jacobs says. She likes this classic style because, she says, it can “attach onto the inside of a closet door with hooks or mount directly onto the door frame.”

My Boot Trees Boot Shaper Stands for Closet Organization ($19.97; amazon.com)

Amazon My Boot Trees Boot Shaper Stands for Closet Organization

Taller boot styles have a tendency to slump or fall over while being stored, which not only looks messy but is also bad for the boot itself. Jacobs has a solution to that problem: “Boot shapers maintain the shape of the boot,” she says, “and keep them standing upright.”

Whitmor Hanging Boot File ($7.25; amazon.com)

Amazon Whitmor Hanging Boot File

Boot storage can be a challenge, but there are products designed to address almost every problem imaginable. This hanging boot “file” takes the hanging shoe organizer concept and reimagines it to work for heavy, bulky boots.

Rack’Em Racks Snake Wader Hanger ($9.17; amazon.com)

Amazon Rack'Em Racks Snake Wader Hanger

Get rain boots and waders up off the floor and onto their own hangers, which allows them to air out and retain their shape while not being used. The design of this hanger also allows you to easily hose down a pair of muddy boots without soaking the interiors.

Rack’Em Racks Boot & Wader Rack ($6.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Rack'Em Racks Boot & Wader Rack

Another take on rain boot and wader storage is this wall-mounted hanging rack. It’s perfect for more open spaces like garages or mudrooms where you may not have a full closet with a rod, but you’d like to bring some order to a messy collection of work boots.

The Original Boot Hanger Shoe Storage Space Saver, 3-Pack ($24.95 amazon.com)

Amazon The Original Boot Hanger Shoe Storage Space Saver

Did you know you can hang a pair of boots just like you hang a skirt? Yup! The original Boot Hanger is designed to store boots upright by hanging them from a standard closet rod. The clip inserts are designed to be safe on delicate suede and leather, so they won’t leave dents or impressions.

Rebrilliant Fabric Underbed Shoe Storage ($18.48; wayfair.com)

Wayfair Rebrilliant Fabric Underbed Shoe Storage

Jacobs recommends using under-bed shoe storage for off-season shoes. She likes this 12-pair zippered fabric unit with a clear covering that allows you to see what’s inside for its ease of use. “Covered bins provide easy in-and-out accessibility for seasonal shoes,” she says.

The Container Store Clear Weathertight Totes (starting at $12.99; containerstore.com)

The Container Store The Container Store Clear Weathertight Totes

If you have to store off-season shoes in attics, basements or storage units, Jacobs offers this tip: “Use airtight bins to store shoes that are out of season.” These secure bins are her pick for longer-term storage because they have strong latches that secure the lid to the base, providing an air- and watertight seal.