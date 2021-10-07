CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on all things coffee at Amazon, a discounted Philips Hue smart lighting and savings on beauty products from L’Oreal, NYX and others. All that and more below.

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts at Adidas — indoor or outdoor — since the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide with code BUYMORE. As the code suggests, this is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% off any purchase of $50 or more, 25% off orders over $125 and 30% off orders of $200 or more. The entire site, including shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

Refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lighting (starting at $14.99; woot.com)

Woot! Refurbished Philips Hue Smart Lighting

Light up your home in technicolor with deals on several refurbished Philips Hue products at Woot!. The ultra-intuitive, top-quality multicolor lights boast 16 million colors to set the mood in any room in your house, or just opt for the smart white lights to up the intelligence of your home’s bulbs. You’ll need a Hue Smart Hub to operate the lights — also on sale — or they can also be seamlessly integrated into your existing Hue ecosystem. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and are guaranteed to last for 22 years, or 25,000 lifetime hours.

Amazon Coffee Deals on Amazon

The International Coffee Day festivities are not over yet. Right now, Amazon is discounting a variety of coffee blends, from whole beans, to K-Cups, to Nespresso Capsules. Find discounts on beloved coffee brands like Starbucks, Dunkin, Lavazza, Peet’s and more, plus savings on Amazon’s in-house brand, Solimo. The sale is only for today, so snag your favorites while you can.

Savings on Skincare, Hair Care and Makeup on Amazon

Amazon Savings on Skincare, Hair Care and Makeup on Amazon

Amazon is starting its Black Friday deals early, and for today only, that means major savings on skincare, hair care and makeup. You’ll find best-selling brands like NYX, L’Oreal, Essie and more at up to 36% off when browsing the makeup sale, while brands like Redken, Biolage, Pureology and more are up to 34% off in the hair care sale. In need of some new skincare items? You can find them for up to 28% off, with brands like L’Oreal, Garnier and Carol’s Daughter included in the skincare savings.

Under Armour Under Armour

Under Armour is here to help you get ready for fall workouts and beyond now that its Outlet sale has started. Going on through Oct. 11, the brand is offering up to 40% off sports apparel and more from the outlet, plus an extra 25% off styles at checkout with the code EXTRA25. Adult Tech Polos, ColdGear leggings, fleece beanies and more are all on offer, plus you’ll get free shipping when you sign up for an account.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Always Pan ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($16.11, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $16.11 when you clip the on-page coupon — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Apple AirPods With Charging Case ($109, originally $159; amazon.com)

Apple Apple AirPods with Charging Case

Ready to get your gifting done early? The earlier model of the Apple AirPods is now on sale on Amazon as part of the brand’s early Black Friday promotion. In our testing, we found the Apple AirPods stood up well against the AirPods Pro, and now they’re $50 off with the included charging case. Pair them easily to your smartphone using Bluetooth, or if you want to snag the wireless charging version of the original AirPods, they’re also on sale for $129.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

iRobot Roomba 980 Robotic Vacuum ($254.99 with code LIKENEWFALL15, originally $599.99; ebay.com)

iRobot iRobot Roomba 980 Robotic Vacuum

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba 980. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $299.99 at eBay when you use code LIKENEWFALL15 at checkout, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Eero Pro 6 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router (starting at $183; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi Router

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router. This is the latest, fastest Eero model available, and you can also choose bundled options that include extenders. Plus, Eero happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Did we mention it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like?

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Parade

Parade Parade

Parade’s cute, comfy underwear could be considered a cult favorite — more than 70,000 customers and counting agree that the size-inclusive brand is top-notch. Right now the brand is offering up to 30% off during its Archive Sale, where older styles are being put on sale to make room for new styles. Browse underwear, bras, bralettes and more while supplies last.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Apple AirPods Pro ($179, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $179. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Burrow

Burrow Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Fall Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through Oct. 17, you can save up to $600 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code FALL21.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Le Creuset Cast Iron (starting at $179.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Creuset Cast Iron

No matter what you’re cooking up this holiday season, chances are you could use some Le Creuset to help make it delicious. Right now at Amazon, a range of the kitchen brand’s cast-iron Dutch ovens are on sale for as low as $179, along with a cast-iron baker for $129.95. Pick one up in an eye-catching enameled color that matches your kitchen style.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding

Whether you’re in need of a new mattress or looking to find an eco-friendly alternative to what you’re sleeping on now, Nest Bedding is ready to deliver. The brand is currently offering up to 15% off select mattresses, including its Alexander Signature Hybrid, which offers varying firmness levels on either side for couples when you order a King or California King. Prices are as low as $425, so shop now before you miss this opportunity.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Marmot

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to stock up on new gear, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is offering up to 60% off a variety of items for its latest sale, plus an additional 25% off select items. Eco jackets, winter coats and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your adventure gear at a reasonable price.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Solo Stove Bonfire ($249.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra fall savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $249.99 , down from the original $349.99, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell ($115.48, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Eufy Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Protect your home for less now that the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is now on sale at Amazon. Record video of the outside of your home with HD resolution while being able to speak to visitors in real time with a two-way radio. With smart AI technology that can detect body forms, you’ll only get alerted when a human is at your door. Right now when you clip the coupon on Amazon, you’ll get an additional $10 off the sale price.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.