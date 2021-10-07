CNN —

Amazon is helping you get your holiday shopping done before November with a slew of early Black Friday deals happening throughout the month. In addition to some ongoing early Black Friday discounts and Amazon’s Beauty Haul Event, the brand is offering a variety of daily discounts during its Epic Daily Deals promotion.

From October through early November, Amazon will offer discounts on a variety of product categories, which will change regularly and last only a day. Today, Amazon is dropping prices on a huge selection of beauty items, including up to 36% off makeup products, up to 34% off hair care products and up to 28% off skincare products for both men and women.

You’ll find a host of popular, best-selling brands in the sale like L’Oreal, NYX, Pureology, Maybelline, Carol’s Daughter, Essie, Redken and more, with savings on sets as well. To help you sift through some of the best offers, here are our recommended picks to shop before the sale ends.

NYX Epic Ink Liner ($6.34, originally $9; amazon.com)

NYX NYX Epic Ink Liner

Our pick for best liquid eyeliner is not just waterproof, it’s long-lasting and is equipped with an ultra-precision tip that makes achieving the cat-eye look all the easier.

L’Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer ($22.05, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

By now, you’ve probably heard of this powerhouse moisturizer as an incredible all-in-one solution for your daily and nightly routine. Because it contains retinol, this cream will help with cell turnover, which in turn reduces the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid also works to restore moisture and keep it in your skin, while Vitamin C brightens skin — it truly has it all.

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner ($11.18, originally $13.98; amazon.com)

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner

This duo is the perfect solution if your hair is in need of some TLC. The formula works to reduce breakage and damage caused by hot tools and color processing, and you’ll be able to get both steps in this discount.

Essie Limited Edition Fall Collection 2021 Nail Polish ($7.20, originally $9; amazon.com)

Essie Essie Limited Edition Fall Collection 2021 Nail Polish

Salons across the country trust in Essie as a go-to nail polish brand for long-lasting, vibrant manicures and pedicures. Now you can snag all six of the colors featured in the fall collection on sale, and rock a new look whenever you feel like it.

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo ($21.35, originally $30.50; amazon.com) and Conditioner ($22.75, originally $32.50; amazon.com)

Pureology Pureology Hydrate Sheer Conditioner

The silicone-free formula of this 100% vegan shampoo and conditioner works perfectly to help color-treated hair retain moisture and vibrancy. Sage, green tea and menthol actually tingle your scalp as they hydrate it, and that hydration lasts for days.

Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Makeup Palette ($6.48, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Maybelline Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Eyeshadow Makeup Palette

The 12 shimmer and matte shades of this palette are versatile enough to create new looks daily, from dramatic smokey eyes to subtle neutrals. Whether you’re a makeup minimalist or like to be full-on glam, you’ll find something for you with this palette.

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara ($6.59, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Waterproof Mascara

Nearly 62,000 reviewers agree — this is the perfect go-to mascara when you want buildable volume that won’t smudge or cake. The contoured brush helps to create length on your outer and inner lashes, delivering more drama that can be toned up or down for everyday wear.

Carol’s Daughter Almond Cookie Body Wash, Lotion and Hand Cream Gift Set ($22.70, originally $30; amazon.com)

Carol's Daughter Carol's Daughter Almond Cookie Body Wash, Lotion and Hand Cream Gift Set

Not only does this set smell incredible, it is formulated with natural ingredients to deliver all-over moisture that lasts. Smell like sweet marzipan after a shower, then cover your body in the aromas of a Frappe to lock that moisture in.

L’Oreal Paris Skincare Men Expert Hydra Energetic Facial Cleanser ($9.58, originally $11.98; amazon.com)

L'Oreal Paris L'Oreal Paris Skincare Men Expert Hydra Energetic Facial Cleanser

This daily cleanser works with the power of charcoal to help rid skin of dirt, grime and oil that builds up throughout the day. Though it is tough enough to cleanse your face thoroughly, it’s gentle enough to use twice daily without drying out your skin.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water ($10.94, originally $13.98; amazon.com)

Garnier Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

This two-pack of micellar water works for all skin types to cleanse skin by attracting dirt and grime out of pores like a magnet. You can also use it as a gentle makeup remover that will work to remove even the most stubborn waterproof formulas.

Redken All Soft Shampoo ($14, originally $20; amazon.com) and Conditioner ($14, originally $20; amazon.com)

Redken Redken All Soft Shampoo

If your hair has been feeling extra dry or brittle lately, this salon-quality shampoo and conditioner duo is for you. The formula includes Argan oil which works to soften hair, while detangling knots and smoothing hair’s texture.

Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 4 Piece Hair Care Gift Set ($27.75, originally $38.83; amazon.com)

Carol's Daughter Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength 4 Piece Hair Care Gift Set

Yes, this is a gift set, but we highly recommend you keep this one for yourself. The full set comes with a full-sized Goddess Strength Fortifying Shampoo and Conditioner made with castor oil and black cumin seed to make tresses less prone to breakage, as well as a leave-in conditioner and scalp oil to repair split ends and prevent them from happening in the future.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.