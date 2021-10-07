(CNN) Police found a collection of more than 8,000 items of Nazi memorabilia on Tuesday at the house of a pedophile suspect in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The collection was estimated to be worth 3 million euros (nearly $3.5 million). It contained a variety of items from the Third Reich period, such as official´s uniforms, flags, insignias, coins, medals, images of Adolf Hitler, guns and ammo from the Nazi regime, according to Rio de Janeiro Police Chief Luis Armond.

"It´s appalling. I have never seen anything like it. I felt like I was at Inglourious Basterds [sic] movie," Armond told CNN.

The memorabilia were discovered when police went to the 58-year-old man's home to serve an arrest warrant on suspicion of pedophilia, after his neighbors reported seeing him "approach children" and tried to take them to his property, police said in a statement Wednesday.

According to police, in addition to the memorabilia, officers also found pornographic material involving minors on the man's computer.

