The day Facebook went dark

(CNN) A businessman in Atlanta changed his passwords because he thought his phone had been hacked.

A Long Island woman who sells vintage items on Instagram lost revenue when she was forced to cancel a sale event. And a graduate student in Texas, freed from the distractions of social media, whipped through four assignments.

From Mumbai to Mexico City, billions of people were abruptly cast adrift when Facebook vanished from the internet and its family of platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp, stopped loading new content.

Photo notifications and birthday reminders stopped. Online businesses sputtered. Messaging went silent. And countless people struggled to adapt.

Here's how the outage unfolded.

In the first minutes, panic and confusion

When the apps first went dark or stopped updating shortly before midday on the East Coast, it was unclear what was going on. Confused users refreshed their screens.

The outage happened hours after a "60 Minutes" segment in which Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen claimed the company knows its platforms are used to spread hate, violence and misinformation.

Speculation grew on social media. Was it a data breach? A massive hack? Part of the ongoing Mercury retrograde?

"I thought, 'My phone has been hacked.' I had to change all my passwords and update my iPhone software," said businessman Tete Macharia.

A man checks his phone Monday in Mexico City -- the day Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were hit by a massive outage.

With every passing minute, the uncertainty and conspiracy theories grew. So Macharia, who owns a freight and forwarding company in suburban Atlanta, took additional steps.

"I changed my passwords for my bank accounts and restarted my phone like three times," he said. "I thought I'll find all my accounts empty."

Macharia said the outage also cut off most of his communication. He uses WhatsApp to message clients overseas and could not reach them for hours.

"If a prospective client can't reach you, they move on to the next business," he added. "It makes you realize the risk of one company having so much monopoly."

Users migrated to Twitter to vent

Shortly after midday, the social platforms began acknowledging the outage.

WhatsApp, the messaging service used widely outside the US, was the first to notify users at 12:16 p.m. ET -- about 35 minutes after the app stopped loading new content.

"We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible," it said.

Social media users looking for updates migrated to Twitter. So did the jokes.

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

"Hello literally everyone," said Twitter's official account, about an hour after the outage was announced, prompting a flurry of witty responses.

Meanwhile, the memes poured in. Some played off the initial confusion, when people thought the problem was with their phones or internet connection.

"Me running to Twitter to see if facebook and Instagram are down or if it's just me," posted one woman with a video of a man sprinting down the street.

Others poked fun at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg right now pic.twitter.com/s4ngCVZGX0 — The World Of Funny (@TheWorldOfFunny) October 4, 2021

Some posted memes about Twitter's sudden supremacy over Facebook and its cousins.

And still others lamented the fact that they couldn't reach their pals.

"I can't even tell my friends that Facebook is down. They're all on Whatsapp and Instagram," tweeted one New Yorker.

For online entrepreneurs, the outage wasn't funny

For many users, social media is more than a way to share photos and messages. It's also a place for small businesses to make sales and grow their customer base.

Jessica Ferrandino owns The Curated Vintage , an Instagram page that sells vintage furniture and other pre-owned items for the home. She first noticed that Instagram wasn't working while trying to message a customer about her package tracking information.

"Most of my contact with customers is through Instagram, so I was not able to contact customers regarding deliveries, tracking info, etc., as I was unable to send messages," said Ferrandino, who lives on Long Island, east of New York City.

A woman checks her Instagram account Monday in New York City. The outage affected billions of people worldwide.

Ferrandino had no choice but to scrap a planned sale event Monday on Instagram Stories, where she was to offer markdowns on certain pieces.

"Not being able to have the story sale was definitely a potential financial loss," she said Tuesday.

Her setback also spread to Facebook, where she spends most Mondays acquiring vintage pieces via the platform's marketplace. With Facebook down as well, she missed out on finding potential pieces for her online store.