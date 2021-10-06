Water rescues underway in Birmingham as flash flooding hits Alabama

(CNN) Water rescues are underway in Birmingham, Alabama, as heavy rain has sparked a flash flood emergency and water is rising in low-lying areas across the region.

There are reports of water entering structures and vehicles, according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham

This is after a day of heavy rainfall in which the area received 4-7 inches of rain within a few hours.

The October average for Birmingham is 3.34 inches, meaning portions of the area received up to double the rainfall they normally receive in an entire month.

High rainfall rates are expected with up to 3-6 inches more rain possible into the early morning hours Thursday.

