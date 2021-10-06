On the run for 23 years, this most wanted fugitive may have been spotted at a Dodgers game

(CNN) The US Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in identifying a man investigators say strongly resembles one of its most wanted fugitives who has been on the run for 23 years.

John Ruffo was convicted in the late 1990s of a $350 million bank fraud scheme and sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison. He was given bond but never showed up to prison to serve his sentence.

About $13 million of the money was never recovered.

In September 2016, a tip came in to investigators that Ruffo, now 66, had been at a Boston Red Sox and LA Dodgers baseball game in Los Angeles a month earlier, on August 5, 2016, and that he was sitting about four rows up from home plate wearing a blue shirt, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

A video clip from the game confirmed a man fitting Ruffo's description was sitting several rows behind home plate. Before that possible 2016 sighting, Ruffo hadn't been seen since 1998 at an ATM in New York, the Marshals Service said.

