Police are at the scene of a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas

(CNN) Police are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School, Arlington, Texas, police said Wednesday.

Officers are doing a "methodical search" and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arlington police tweeted.

Students will be bused to the parent reunification point once the school is "completely secured," the department said. Officers will be at the reunification point.

All Parents -@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.