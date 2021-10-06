Does the footballing world really care about kicking homophobia out?

(CNN) There are just a handful of top level men's football players in the world that have come out and have felt able to be open about their sexuality. Few have done so while still playing.

But it's not just football stars who worry about acceptance within their world -- it's fans, too.

As a longstanding fan of the national team, Brinning would like nothing more than to see Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and company make it to international football's biggest tournament.

"To be able to watch Wales play at the World Cup would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Brinning told CNN Sport. "But, honestly, I just don't know if I'd be able to go because I wouldn't feel safe. And that's really upsetting to think about -- because I should be able to be a part of such a huge moment in Welsh football history if it happens."

In July, Qatar World Cup organizers told CNN that it will not stop anybody from entering the country based on "sexual orientation," or indeed any other aspect, including their "race, religion, creed."

"This World Cup is open for everybody."

Germany fans hold up signs in relation to LGBTQ+ rights during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London

However the decision made by FIFA to host the tournament in a nation where LGBTQ+ fans potentially do not feel welcome is just one aspect of a wider problem facing football right now, in which LGBTQ+ supporters feel that homophobia is on the rise within the sport and the ruling bodies of the game aren't doing enough to address it.



In a statement to CNN, a FIFA spokesperson said: "As laid out in the FIFA World Cup Sustainability Strategy, Qatar as a host country is fully aware of its responsibility to adhere to FIFA's expectations and requirements on human rights, equality and non-discrimination."

"Qatar is committed to ensuring that everyone will be able to enjoy the tournament in a safe and welcoming environment, to building bridges of cultural understanding and to creating an inclusive experience for all participants, attendees and local communities, including from the LGBTIQ+ community," the spokesperson added.

"FIFA is confident that all necessary measures will be in place for LGBTIQ+ fans and allies to enjoy the tournament in a welcoming and safe environment, just as everyone else."

Brinning's concerns are not just limited to football's most prestigious occasion.

LGBTQ+ fans, he says, find themselves often having to research what the attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people are in particular nations when events such as the Euros, the Europa League and the Champions League are held before they travel overseas to support their teams -- just to know if they'll be safe to step foot in stadiums.

In the UK, Brinning also points to the deeply disheartening experience of hearing homophobic chants sung by fellow fans of the same club.

"I remember watching Spurs [ Tottenham Hotspur ] play Chelsea in the FA Cup and I was so excited," recalled Brinning. "And then, that familiar 'Rent Boy' chant came about and I was so disappointed, not just because I had to listen to homophobic language -- but because it was coming from other Spurs fans.

"It just takes away from the camaraderie that you're supposed to share with your fellow fans."

The chant Brinning refers to is a derogatory song that's deemed deeply offensive to the LGBTQ+ community and which has been used for years to mock Chelsea

In a statement on the subject of discriminatory abuse at the start of the new season, Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said: "I think we've made it very clear that tackling discrimination is a priority for the Premier League, and so have all of our clubs.

"We've introduced a league-wide ban, so if you are caught then you'll be banned from not just your own club but all other Premier League clubs as well [...] and with fans coming back, we're working with stewards to help them to deal with some of these issues should they arise."

Masters also said that the Premier League are "working with fan groups, with fans, to help fund some fan education so people can fully understand the impact of discriminatory abuse."

Under the Football Offenses Act -- first introduced in the UK in 1991 -- there is no mention of homophobic chanting or the use of homophobic language in stadiums as offenses. Even under the section of the Act that deems it an offense to engage in chanting of an 'incident' nature, there is no specific reference to homophobic language or homophobia as 'indecent' behavior.

Are football's ruling bodies really trying to eradicate homophobia?

In August, the Professional Footballers' Association -- a union for former and current footballers across English leagues -- released an analysis of online abuse aimed at football players between September 2020 and May 2021.

It found that almost a third of all abuse directed towards players was homophobic.

In December 2020, this particular kind of abuse reached a peak -- in the same month that the Rainbow Laces campaign, dedicated to showing support for the LGBTQ+ community across sport, runs throughout English football.

Stonewall's rainbow laces campaign runs through the month of December

The PFA analysis came just a month after Euro 2020 drew to a close -- a competition that, for all the joy it brought, also served as a site of discrimination towards LGBTQ+ football fans at times, too.

On June 23, Germany faced Hungary in a game that was coated in an atmosphere of tension and deep discomfort as LGBTQ+ activists made clear their concerns about not feeling especially welcome at the clash.

Ahead of the match, LGBTQ+ fans, allies and German officials, including the Munich mayor Dieter Reiter, had made a request to UEFA -- the governing body for European football -- for permission to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colors.

The request was made in solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community, following the introduction in the summer of legislation in the country that banned any material in schools that authorities believe to be guilty of 'promoting' homosexuality or gender-change.

The legislation is one of a string of divisive policies championed by Hungarian leader Victor Orban, a hardline nationalist who has previously railed against LGBTQ people and immigrants. "It's not about homosexuals, it's about the kids and the parents," said Orban in June of the legislation."

UEFA declined Reiter's request and issued a statement claiming that the decision was due to its 'political context,' as it reminded the world that the body itself is a 'politically and religiously neutral organization.'

But UEFA's refusal to allow an act as benign as lighting up a stadium with the colors of the rainbow flag not only left a number of LGBTQ+ football fans feeling pushed aside and dismissed -- it also further raised the question as to what exactly football's governing bodies are doing to protect and empower lovers of the game who aren't heterosexual or cisgender.