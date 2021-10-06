CNN —

There’s something about the beginning of autumn that makes sitting outside with a warm cup of coffee so much sweeter; whether it’s the breathtaking foliage on the horizon or the cozy chill to the air, spending time on the patio is just as lovely come cooler weather if you have the right gear.

The first step in upgrading your patio furniture for fall is to make a list of your patio furniture requirements. Consider how you want your outdoor area to function. Do you want it to be used as a dining room on cool fall evenings? Do you intend to use the area for your next family dinner or family birthday celebrations?

“Create a list of the activities you want to conduct in the space and use it to determine what kind of patio furniture is required,” suggests Imani Francies, home design expert with Clearsurance. “There is no need for a dining table if the major use of your patio is to entertain informal evening drinks, for example. Instead, go for plenty of comfy seats, a few coffee tables and an outdoor fireplace.”

Deciding exactly how you plan to use your outdoor space come fall is a personal decision — but once you’ve figured out the logistics, you’ll want to look for durability and comfort. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best expert-approved outdoor patio furniture that’ll tick all those boxes and more. Read on if you’re ready to overhaul your outdoor space for fall:

Patio Furniture Rocking Bistro Set ($164.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Patio Furniture Rocking Bistro Set

“You should [spend] the majority of your time outside enjoying your living area rather than maintaining the furniture,” says Francies. “To reduce the need for upkeep, look for easy-care patio furniture. Most aluminum, wood, and all-weather wicker items are unaffected by the elements.”

Flash Furniture Gray Rattan Outdoor Chair ($281; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Flash Furniture Gray Rattan Outdoor Chair

When she’s selecting patio furniture for her clients, longevity and durability is key, explains Laura Roberts, interior designer and founder of ​​Laura Roberts Interiors. Most people “want to steer clear of teak nowadays because it requires maintenance,” she said. “Instead, I encourage my clients to go for resin-based pieces that are virtually indestructible and require no upkeep.”

Hampton Bay Patio Deep Seating or Outdoor Dining Chair Cushion ($44.98; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Hampton Bay Patio Deep Seating or Outdoor Dining Chair Cushion

Furniture constructed from these forgiving materials will look great for years with a little regular maintenance — but outdoor cushions and pillows with detachable coverings that can be put in the washing machine may also be used to decorate patio furniture. Consider picking up water resistant and fade proof materials like treated polyester in order to ensure it’ll last for seasons to come. A deep, nature-inspired colorway will also lend itself well to the fall season.

Flash Furniture Coral Patio Table ($177.99; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Flash Furniture Coral Patio Table

When shopping for patio furniture for fall, it’s important to think about the climate of where you live. “If you live in an area that experiences a lot of rain or snow, then consider purchasing patio furniture made from weather resistant materials like aluminum,” suggests Jake Fisher, owner of B&L Woodworking.

Sorfey Vinyl Picnic Table ($45.46; amazon.ca)

Amazon Sorfey Vinyl Picnic Table

Fisher also suggests looking for patio furniture made from vinyl — not only is it weather resistant, but it’s going to be fade resistant come summertime as well. This checkered flannel picnic table does double duty: It’s both weather resistant and decked out in a stylish autumnal print.

Dortala Patio Furniture Set ($329.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Dortala Patio Furniture Set

If you don’t plan on leaving your patio furniture outside all winter long, you’ll want to take into account the fact that you’ll need to schlep your gear in and out of storage each year. As such, shop for something durable yet lightweight like this fabric and aluminium set.

PayLessHere Outdoor Wicker Patio Rocking Bistro ($219.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon PayLessHere Outdoor Wicker Patio Rocking Bistro

In order to really appreciate the beauty of the fall season, make sure that your patio furniture is comfortable enough to be somewhere you want to spend your time. Consider looking for furniture that comes with plush cushions on the seats and backs and a gentle rocking motion for added relaxation.

Sliq Outdoor Pod ($299; amazon.ca)

Amazon Sliq Outdoor Pod

If you live in a particularly chilly part of the country you might want to consider picking up an outdoor pod. These weatherproof tents allow for outdoor dining into the winter and stay surprisingly warm — even at below zero.

Keter Kentwood 90-Gallon Resin Deck Box ($188.55; amazon.ca)

Amazon Keter Kentwood 90-Gallon Resin Deck Box

Whether the fall weather brings with it rain or snow, ensure you have a high quality deck box to store your patio cushions and more fragile decorations. Look for a resin box that’s completely waterproof in order to ensure your stuff doesn’t get mildewed.

Hampton Bay 48,000 BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater ($169.00; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Hampton Bay 48,000 BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater

Affordable patio heaters have become hard to come by over the past couple of years, so pick one up before the temperature really starts to dip. Look for a mushroom-style heater like this one by Hampton Bay to ensure proper heat distribution across your entire patio space.

Hampton Bay Castle Hill Gas Firepit ($398; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Hampton Bay Castle Hill Gas Firepit

You don’t need a huge backyard space in order to sit by the fire come fall time. This gas fire pit is compact enough to use on an open patio, heats up to 200 square feet and features an automatic shut-off, which makes it both safe and practical for city use.

Country Comfort Chairs Cape Cod Garden Storage Bench ($349; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Country Comfort Chairs Cape Cod Garden Storage Bench

Dealing with a particularly compact patio? You might want to consider patio furniture that does double duty. This elegant storage bench is crafted from a weather resistant Ontario pine wood and doubles as both practical storage and additional seating.

Northlight Outdoor Patio Market Umbrella ($119; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Northlight Outdoor Patio Market Umbrella

The autumn weather might be rainy and damp, but it shouldn’t hinder your time spent outdoors. A large waterproof patio umbrella can create a cozy little nook to sip your coffee and watch the rain fall while keeping you dry and warm.

Country Comfort Chairs Cape Cod Porch Swing with Frame ($598; homedepot.ca)

Home Depot Country Comfort Chairs Cape Cod Porch Swing with Frame

If you prefer the comfort of a lounge chair in the summer, consider swapping your lounger for a porch swing to enjoy throughout the autumn. This Ontario pine wood porch swing was made to withstand the weather while also creating the perfect spot to lay down and curl up with a good book.

Keter Rattan Cool Bar ($157.26; amazon.ca)

Amazon Keter Rattan Cool Bar

The warm summer months might be a ways away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a cold drink on the patio. Consider stocking this weatherproof rattan cool bar with red wines rather than chilled beers — or simply use it as a spot to sit down your cup of coffee or hot toddy.