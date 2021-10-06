Philippines rights groups decry presidential bid of late dictator's son

Philippines human rights groups staged protests on Wednesday to denounce an attempt by the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos to return his family to power by vying for the presidency.

Marcos, accompanied by his wife and two sons, filed his candidacy for presidential elections in 2022, further shaking up an already polarized political landscape.

"The Marcoses remain scot-free from jail, they haven't returned all the money that they got from the nation's coffers, and now they are making a comeback for the highest position in the land, that is just plain, shameless gall," said Cristina Palabay of rights group Karapatan.

The Marcos family has long sought to rebuild its image and has repeatedly denied allegations that it plundered state wealth while in power, estimated in 1987 at $10 billion.

As the third contestant to sign up for the May 2022 presidential polls, Marcos, popularly known as "Bongbong" and more recently as "BBM", repeated he would be a "unifying" leader to help the Philippines tackle the pandemic and economic crises.

