(CNN) The only son of late Philippines' dictator Ferdinand Marcos said on Tuesday he will stand for President next year, becoming the fourth candidate to announce their intention to succeed 76-year-old incumbent Rodrigo Duterte.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., popularly known as "Bongbong", announced his candidacy for the 2022 presidential election in a five-minute long Facebook video, urging Filipinos to "join me in this noblest of causes and we will succeed."

"Unifying leadership ... can lead us through this crisis, get our people safely back to work, for all of us to begin to live our lives once again," the 64-year-old Marcos Jr. said.

Ferdinand Marcos Sr. died in exile in Hawaii three years after fleeing the Philippines following a 1986 revolution that ended his decades as dictator -- a reign which saw thousands of people imprisoned and tortured.

The late dictator's widow, Imelda Marcos, returned to the Philippines and was elected four times to the House of Representatives, despite controversies over the huge sums of money she and her husband plundered from the country.

