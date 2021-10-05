A Florida teen makes history as her high school's first trans homecoming queen

(CNN) In a metallic gold gown, her dual-toned hair curled into effortless waves, Evan Bialosuknia looked every bit the undisputed queen of her high school homecoming.

She'd been nominated to her Orlando school's homecoming court, with enough votes to get her name on the ballot for homecoming queen. She thought she might have a shot at winning, though she tried to avoid getting her hopes up, she said.

"I was pretty excited to walk on homecoming court and to be a part of it, but I was also nervous even if I were to win, what if people were doing it to make fun of me," the 17-year-old high school senior told CNN. "People are cruel these days. You never know what could happen."

Those fears faded as soon as she heard the uproarious applause when her name was called during her high school's homecoming game in late September. Bialosuknia's peers voted for her to be their homecoming queen, the first transgender student at Olympia High School to wear the crown.

Bialosuknia said her crowning has made her feel more at home at school -- and her classmates' support has shown her that most of them see her for who she is.

