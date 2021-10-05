FBI raids headquarters of NYPD sergeants union and home of its president

(CNN) The FBI on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York Police Department's second largest union and the home of the union's outspoken president, multiple people confirmed to CNN.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the raid of the Sergeants Benevolent Association's headquarters in Lower Manhattan at a press conference on a different matter Tuesday morning.

"All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA HQ and it's in connection with an ongoing investigation, but we don't have further details on that at this moment," de Blasio said.

A source confirmed the FBI also raided an address in Port Washington, New York. According to public records, the home belongs to SBA President Edward Mullins

CNN has reached out to Mullins for comment.

