Medical Examiner confirms body found in wooded area in Orlando is Miya Marcano

(CNN) The Orange County Medical Examiner confirmed Tuesday that the body found in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake apartment complex in Orlando on Saturday is in fact 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

"A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on October 2, 2021 has been identified as Miya Marcano," Orange and Osceola Counties Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany said in a statement Tuesday.

"This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff's Office."

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Saturday they believed the body was Marcano but deferred official identification to the medical examiner's office. Marcano went missing on September 24.

Marcano had been missing since September 24, when she was last seen at the Arden Villas Luxury Apartments in Orlando where she lived and worked, according to the sheriff's office.

Read More