Group of bystanders builds makeshift stretcher to help rescue an injured hiker from a Colorado mountainside 

(CNN) A family on a trip to see the fall foliage in Colorado turned into a rescue mission when they came across an injured man.

On Sunday, Matthew Meyers, his wife, Karen, and their two young sons, Cameron and Jaxson, took a day trip from Denver to Guanella Pass, a scenic byway through the Rocky Mountains. This time of year visitors come from all over to see the normally green landscape dotted with orange, yellow and red, a sign that fall has started.

The Meyers traveled down a curvy road on their way home when Karen asked her husband to pull over so they could take a quick selfie with the fall foliage in the background.

The Meyers family snapped this selfie right before a man asked them for help.

As they posed for the photo near a bridge, a man approached them saying there was a hiker pretty badly injured about 1.5 miles up the trail, Matthew Meyers told CNN on Tuesday. The man asked if they had cell phone service to call for help, but they didn't, according to Meyers.

Meyers, who is a senior director for talent development at Elevate K-12, is no stranger to the wilderness. He told CNN he is a hunter and knew that, as it got darker, it could be harder to rescue the injured man.

