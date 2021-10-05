Brian Laundrie's sister says she does not know where he is, and 'I'd turn him in'

(CNN) The sister of Brian Laundrie has doubled down on her assertion she has no idea where he is, as authorities search for him after the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

"No, I do not know where Brian is. ... I'd turn him in," Cassie Laundrie said in an exclusive interview with ABC's "Good Morning America" that aired Tuesday.

Cassie Laundrie said if she could talk to her brother, she would tell him to come forward.

"I worry about him. I hope he's OK, and then I am angry and don't know what to think. ... I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess," she said.

Petito was found dead September 19 in a national forest in Wyoming, more than two weeks after authorities say Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home without her following a cross-country trip the pair took this summer.

