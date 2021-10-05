His dad was vaccinated and his son was not. He lost them both to Covid-19

(CNN) A Pennsylvania restaurant owner says he's been overwhelmed by the community support for his family after both his father and son died within about 36 hours of each other from Covid-19.

Alan Collins Jr. told CNN that his father, Alan Collins Sr., died on September 28 at a Pittsburgh hospital. His son Alan David Brown Sr. died the next day.

Collins said his son, who also lived in the Pittsburgh area, was just 35 and married with four children.

"He had a lot to live for, believe me, he was a great kid. He did so much for the public," Collins said. "He's a good man. A very, very good father."

Collins said his father and son don't live in the same households and it was just coincidence that they got sick at around the same time.