Amplify Energy faces possible class-action lawsuit after Southern California oil spill

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Updated 3:30 AM ET, Tue October 5, 2021

The recently cleaned beach in the affected area of the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California on Monday.
The recently cleaned beach in the affected area of the oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California on Monday.

(CNN)A Southern California DJ, who said he will lose substantial business because of an oil spill off the coast of Orange County, filed a lawsuit Monday against the operator of the pipeline and its affiliated companies.

The complaint against Amplify Energy and its subsidiary Beta Operating Company, which operates the pipeline, said plaintiff Peter Moses Gutierrez Jr., whose company regularly books events along Huntington Beach, will lose business for the foreseeable future. It also alleged that Gutierrez, who is a local resident, has been or will be exposed to toxins as a result of the spill.
The complaint, which seeks class-action status, alleged the vast shoreline affected by the spill has suffered "tremendous damage" and residents and animals have endured "catastrophic" consequences.
      Beaches sit empty and fragile habitats hang in the balance as crews race to clean up a Southern California oil spill
      On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency due to the spill. "The state is moving to cut red tape and mobilize all available resources to protect public health and the environment," he said in a statement.
        The breach occurred about five miles off Huntington Beach and spilled as much as 144,000 gallons of oil, officials said.
          According to documents reviewed by CNN, authorities were notified late Friday of reports of an oil sheen at the site of the pipeline spill, more than 12 hours before Amplify reported it to state and federal officials.
          But in an interview with CNN on Monday, Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said a sheen was detected by company personnel Saturday morning, not Friday night. Willsher said while there is equipment to detect the leak without visibly seeing oil spills, there were no notices of a potential leak in the line before Saturday.
          The lawsuit also named 100 unnamed "subsidiaries and/or affiliates" of Amplify that "may be responsible for the conduct" alleged in the lawsuit.
          CNN has reached out to Amplify Energy and Beta Operating for comment.
          Amplify is a Houston-based company with 222 employees as of the end of 2018, the last time it reported its staff size in a company filing. Its most recent financial report shows sales of $153 million, with year-to-date losses of $54.4 million through the end of June.
          This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 3, shows oil that has washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California.
          This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 3, shows oil that has washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California.
          A dead fish is seen in Huntington Beach on Monday, October 4.
          A dead fish is seen in Huntington Beach on Monday, October 4.
          Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up some of the oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
          Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up some of the oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
          Excavators dredge sand to block some of the oil from flowing into Huntington Beach.
          Excavators dredge sand to block some of the oil from flowing into Huntington Beach.
          Oil-absorbent booms are being used by workers to clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
          Oil-absorbent booms are being used by workers to clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
          Lifeguards post warning signs in Huntington Beach.
          Lifeguards post warning signs in Huntington Beach.
          Fish swim in oil-contaminated waters off the coast of Huntington Beach.
          Fish swim in oil-contaminated waters off the coast of Huntington Beach.
          Waves bring oil ashore in Huntington Beach.
          Waves bring oil ashore in Huntington Beach.
          A bird balances on a boom that was set up to contain oil in Huntington Beach.
          A bird balances on a boom that was set up to contain oil in Huntington Beach.
          This aerial picture, taken on October 3, shows oil in the Talbert Marsh area.
          This aerial picture, taken on October 3, shows oil in the Talbert Marsh area.
          A helicopter flies over bystanders in Huntington Beach. The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is assisting in the Coast Guard-led response to the oil spill, the agency told CNN.
          A helicopter flies over bystanders in Huntington Beach. The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is assisting in the Coast Guard-led response to the oil spill, the agency told CNN.
          Globs of oil are seen on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on October 3.
          Globs of oil are seen on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on October 3.
          Workers try to clean up floating oil in the Talbert Marsh area.
          Workers try to clean up floating oil in the Talbert Marsh area.
