Amplify Energy faces possible class-action lawsuit after Southern California oil spill

(CNN) A Southern California DJ, who said he will lose substantial business because of an oil spill off the coast of Orange County, filed a lawsuit Monday against the operator of the pipeline and its affiliated companies.

The complaint against Amplify Energy and its subsidiary Beta Operating Company, which operates the pipeline, said plaintiff Peter Moses Gutierrez Jr., whose company regularly books events along Huntington Beach, will lose business for the foreseeable future. It also alleged that Gutierrez, who is a local resident, has been or will be exposed to toxins as a result of the spill.

The complaint, which seeks class-action status, alleged the vast shoreline affected by the spill has suffered "tremendous damage" and residents and animals have endured "catastrophic" consequences.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency due to the spill. "The state is moving to cut red tape and mobilize all available resources to protect public health and the environment," he said in a statement.

The breach occurred about five miles off Huntington Beach and spilled as much as 144,000 gallons of oil, officials said.

