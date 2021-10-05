Son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in custody in drugs probe

(CNN) A Mumbai court sent the 23-year-old son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to three days' custody on Monday, a lawyer said, after he was arrested in a drugs investigation that has captivated India's broadcast media.

Aryan Khan was arrested on Saturday night after police raided a ship off Mumbai and found narcotics, local media said. The court remanded Khan and two others in custody with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the federal agency investigating the case.

A spokesperson for Shah Rukh Khan did not respond to requests for comment. Calls to the NCB went unanswered outside regular business hours.

"They have been accused of consumption, but there is no evidence for the same," Advait Tamhankar, a lawyer who appeared for one of the other two accused, said outside the courtroom.

Television cameras showed a gaggle of reporters and police around Aryan Khan as he was ushered into a vehicle at the end of the hearing. He is scheduled to go before the court again on October 7.

