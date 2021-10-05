Former NWSL coach called 'predator' as players speak out about sexual misconduct accusations

Riley denied the accusations in the Athletic report. CNN has not been able to reach Riley for comment.

In the Athletic report, former player Sinead Farrelly described how a married Riley coerced her into his hotel room to have sex. Another reported incident describes Riley coercing Farrelly and teammate Shim back to his apartment and pressuring the two to kiss each other.

The Athletic asked Riley to comment on his alleged misconduct, to which he replied the former players' claims were "completely untrue." According to The Athletic, Riley told them in an email: "I have never had sex with, or made sexual advances towards these players."

Speaking to NBC on Tuesday alongside Shim and US Women's National team striker Alex Morgan, Farrelly said the damage Riley has caused "seeps into every part" of their livelihoods.

"I think it's just really important and why we wanted to share our story and share in so much detail the damage that was done to our careers, but who we are as people," Farrelly, who played for Riley on three different teams, explained.

"The damage to my self-confidence and how I saw myself and how I approach life, it seeps into every part of your livelihood," Farrelly told NBC.

"There is a lot of loss that comes with that and things I will not get back and I think when we can tap into the emotional impact of just showing up to try and be your authentic self, it really can hit home for lot of people because it's bigger than the sport. This is about safety in our own lives and our bodies and the players deserve that. We all deserve that. And that's something that we will fight for."

The NWSL matches scheduled for Wednesday will proceed as planned, the players union announced on Tuesday.