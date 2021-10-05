More than 200,000 minors sexually abused by French Catholic clergy, landmark report finds

Paris (CNN) Members of the Catholic clergy sexually abused more than 200,000 minors in France over the last seven decades, a survey carried out as part of an independent probe into abuse within the church estimates, according to the head of the commission that produced the report.

The landmark report to be published Tuesday suggests an estimated 216,000 minors were abused between 1950 and the 2020; that number rises to an estimated 330,000 when including victims of abusers who were not clergy but had other links to the Church, such as Catholic schools and youth programs, according to Jean-Marc Sauvé, the president of the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (CIASE) which authored the report.

Between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophile clergymen are estimated to have worked in the French Catholic Church since the 1950s, Sauvé said in advance of the report's release.

Those numbers were extrapolated from a survey for the commission by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research. The institute worked with the polling agency IFOP to survey a representative national sample of more than 28,000 people over the age of 18 online between November 25, 2020 and January 28, 2021.

The report estimated the number of survivors nationwide over time based on the number of survey respondents who said they had been abused. The national survey came in addition to a public call for victim testimonies, Sauvé told CNN ahead of the report's release.

