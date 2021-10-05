CNN —

The change of seasons typically means cooler nights, the slow turn of leaves and a gentle breeze in the air as winter appears on the horizon — but residents of certain parts of Canada know all too well that the shift between summer and fall can sometimes lead to early snowfall and chill. This can be especially frustrating when planning a Halloween costume, especially if you’re planning on spending Halloween night trick-or-treating outdoors with little ones.

We’re familiar with the unseasonably early shift from fall to winter, and what that can do to a perfectly good Halloween costume, and that’s why we’ve come up with a list of the best Halloween costumes that’ll fit over a snowsuit or act as a barrier to the cold. Below, we’ve rounded up a handful of options that’ll keep the entire family toasty should this Halloween see a dip in temperature.

Amscan Child Black Cat Onesie Costume (starting at $79.99; amazon.ca)

“I do remember the struggle so clearly from when I was living in a particularly cold part of Canada,” says Angie Chung, founder and lifestyle expert at BakingHow. “I once challenged myself and dressed as a mermaid for Halloween only to get a cold for the next week!”

“That same night I saw a group dressed like family pets — I was so jealous that these guys got to be so cozy and warm underneath the fur and the layers were not going to ruin the outfit at all!”

Dressing up like your family pet — or any other animal that you or your little ones love — is a great option for particularly cold Halloween nights. The faux fur suits are basically as good as a snow suit but don’t put a damper on your theme whatsoever.

Pexlaxy Cruella DeVille Costume (starting at $17.50; amazon.ca)

In terms of what’s relevant this year, Cruella DeVille’s most definitely going to be a hit and is one of the best costumes for keeping warm while looking cool. “The Cruella DeVille costume is perfect for cold weather and you don’t need to put on real fur,” says Angie Chung, founder and lifestyle expert at BakingHow. “Any big synthetic fur jacket should work just fine!”

Aliziway Jon Snow Costume ($104; amazon.ca)

It’s a cold Halloween, which means “Winter is coming!” Dressing up as your favorite “Game of Thrones” characters will keep you toasty warm all night without needing to layer a contemporary jacket or suit. Jon Snow might know “nothing,” but he sure knows how to keep warm underneath that big black fur cape of his.

Yudanae Prince Costume ($34.99; amazon.ca)

Dressing up as the Beast from the famed dinner/dance scene in “Beauty and the Beast” is an excellent choice for staying warm while celebrating Halloween. Between the suit and vest and the hairy beast head, you can think of this costume as built-in protection from the elements. If the weather is really chilly, all you need to do is ensure that you or your children are wearing something warm underneath and some black boots with thick socks.

Bomly Superhero Costume ($69.80; amazon.ca)

“I grew up in the Midwest and quite often had a winter jacket over my Halloween costume as a kid,” says lifestyle expert and travel blogger Lauren DeVries. “I believe that the best costumes for cold climates are superheroes!” Think about it like this: Whether you’re dressing up as an adult or you’re looking for a child-size costume, superhero bodysuits can easily be worn over heavy clothes, and any puffy clothing or vests can easily be concealed with a cape.

Harry Potter’ Deluxe Hermione Costume (starting at $50.71; amazon.ca)

Dressing up as Harry Potter — or any student of Hogwarts, for that matter — is one of the very best cold-weather Halloween hacks. Most of the Harry Potter books and films feature an abundance of winter and Christmas scenes, and as such, that Hogwarts outfit looks perfectly suitable when an added wool or wool-like black jacket is thrown over it. You can even opt to be a Dementor or Albus Dumbledore and simply layer multiple heavy fabrics to create your own wizard-inspired cloak.

Disguise Disney Elsa ‘Frozen 2’ Costume ($53.75; amazon.ca)

It’s extremely convenient that “Frozen” already has cold climate attire built into the storyline, making it a super-easy option that’ll take zero convincing for most toddlers. Prepare in advance for the cold and be sure to pick up an additional white cloak and gloves — they’ll add to the overall snow queen look while also offering unbeatable protection from the elements.

Carmen Sandiego Costume (starting at $56.94; amazon.ca)

Dressing as Carmen Sandiego is a smart option for adults and kids alike. All you really need is a bright red trench coat, black leather gloves and some black leggings, and you’ll be good to go. This costume set in particular also includes a bright yellow scarf and a stylish hat that’ll work wonders at keeping you warm throughout the evening.

The Original Inflatable Dinosaur Costume (starting at $70.99; amazon.ca)

Who doesn’t want to dress up as the classic Inflatable Dinosaur? This iconic costume has gone viral dozens of times and continues to be one of the coolest Halloween options out there. It’s also an incredible option for cold weather, as you can bundle up as much as you want underneath without worrying about anyone noticing your parka or toque.

Fairy Tale Witch Costume (starting at $44.03; amazon.ca)

The witch costume might be the most classic Halloween go-to out there — but it’s popular for a reason. Witches come in all shapes, sizes and styles, which allow you to put your own flair into your costume while committing to the theme. The best part? A simple black cloak is what really pulls together a witch costume (and also happens to keep you or your littles warm in the process).

Novelty Giant 60cm Plastic Lumberjack Axe & Brown Beard Costume Set ($76.76; amazon.ca)

Could this be a more Canadian costume? Probably not! Not only is a lumberjack costume super easy to pull together (all you really need is a toque, a flannel shirt and a plastic axe), but it’s also exceedingly warm. We recommend picking up a fake beard to strap onto your little one’s chin to keep them extra toasty (and, well, adorable).

Spooktacular Creations Unicorn Costume (starting at $86.92; amazon.ca)

This unicorn costume is so toasty and warm, we wouldn’t blame you for buying it just to wear around the house. The plush onesie is perfect for dressing up on a cold Halloween evening but can just as easily be reused as cozy loungewear all winter long.

Nintendo Super Mario Bros. Costume ($36.62; amazon.ca)

The entire Nintendo world has offered endless costume options, but nothing compares to classics like Mario and Luigi. This costume is great for couples, families or going solo, and it’s very forgiving should you want to add a sweater or a couple extra pairs of socks and leggings on a cold evening.

Forum Novelties Girls Deluxe Little Red Riding Hood Child’s Costume ($39.99; amazon.ca)

Little Red Riding Hood is a staple for cold weather Halloween — and for good reason. There are endless interpretations of the classic childhood character but all you really need is a warm red jacket or cloak (with a hood of course) to pull the theme together.