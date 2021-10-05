CNN —

It’s getting to be the season for cozy slippers and socks, and Brooklinen is here for us just in time for chillier temperatures. The brand’s linen sheets are some of our favorites, and now the brand has just launched slippers and socks that are great for WFH days or lazy Sunday mornings. Plus, if you buy three, you can save 15%, and if you buy four, you can save 20%.

Brooklinen Socks

Slider Slippers ($49; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Slider Slippers

Linen, however, these socks and slippers are not. Think plush, soft fabric that’s all about warmth, and as Brooklinen says, “actively doing nothing.” The socks are made from a super-soft polyester and acrylic material and come in two-tone softly marled shades, with a terry-lined interior and colorful toes and heels that contrast with the rest of the sock.

The slippers, meanwhile, are about as fuzzy as it gets, with a back that can also fold down so you can wear them as mules. They’re made from faux shearling and come in a couple of cool colorways, including two-tone gray and black, as well as a color-blocked blush, white and terracotta version. Two shades of plaid, with olive green and gray as the leading colors, are also available.

You can shop the new socks and slippers at Brooklinen’s site starting now — just be sure to snag yours before they sell out.