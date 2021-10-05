CNN —

In case you haven’t heard, the holidays have come early this year at Amazon, and in addition to some early Black Friday deals happening now, the mega-retailer has officially launched a beauty sales event, too. From now until Oct. 25, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is offering major discounts on beloved beauty items across all categories, from makeup, to skincare and more.

Every few days, the sales will change, with each new week ushering a new category to be discounted. Right now, you can get up to 50% off on an array of makeup and hair care products perfect for holiday party primping through Oct. 7. Then, starting on Oct. 8, a new group of deals will launch — stay tuned to see what they’ll be.

For now, here are all the best deals happening in the current iteration of the Beauty Haul event that we recommend you add to your cart ASAP.

Oribe The Collector’s Set ($168, originally $280; amazon.com)

Amazon Oribe The Collector's Set

Many travel-sized cult favorite products from Oribe are included in this set, including items for cleansing, conditioning, styling and more. You’ll also find the incredibly popular Cote d’Azur Replenishing Body Wash and Restorative Body Creme in this kit. Gift it to someone lucky in your life come the holiday season, or keep it for yourself.

Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick ($14, originally $20; amazon.com)

Amazon Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick

Currently available in six shades, all of which are on sale, these premium lipsticks from Buxom will take your pout to the next level.

Wet Brush Volume & Body Round Brush ($11.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Wet Brush Volume & Body Round Brush

This styling brush made for fine and medium hair will help you get the perfect blow out, with minimal breakage. Like other Wet Brushes, this brush is designed to untangle knots without any pain or difficulty, making hair care that much more effortless.

Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara in Very Black ($3.50, originally $5.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Covergirl TruNaked Eye Shadow Palette in Desert Heat

This popular volumizing mascara from Covergirl will give you full lashes with its hypoallergenic formula that’s perfect for sensitive eyes.

Redken Control Addict 28 Extra High-Hold Hairspray ($14.70, originally $21; amazon.com)

Amazon Redken Control Addict 28 Extra High-Hold Hairspray

For a look that won’t budge for a full 24 hours, opt for this humidity-resistant hairspray that keeps your hair sleek and not sticky.

Covergirl Trueblend So Flushed High Pigment Blush & Bronzer ($5.04, originally $7.20; amazon.com)

Amazon Covergirl Trueblend So Flushed High Pigment Blush & Bronzer

This compact blush in the shade Sweet Seduction features all-day comfortable wear, and is highly pigmented to give you the ultimate rosey look.

Clairol Natural Instincts Semi-Permanent Hair Dye, 6 Light Brown Hair Color, 3 Count ($16.07, originally $20.76; amazon.com)

Amazon Clairol Natural Instincts Semi-Permanent Hair Dye, 6 Light Brown Hair Color, 3 Count

Made from 80% naturally-derived ingredients, this semi-permanent hair dye will give you fresh, natural color, no matter your hair texture.

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk ($17, originally $20; amazon.com)

Amazon Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Oat milk is no longer just for your lattes. This paraben- and sulfate-free dry shampoo won’t leave behind a white residue or perfume-y smell, and is ultra-gentle to help protect hair and absorb oil without drying your scalp.

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Liner Pencil in Black ($2.78, originally $4.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Liner Pencil in Black

If you’re looking for an ultra-pigmented liner that won’t run or smudge, look no further than the Rimmel Scandaleyes. The color is intense enough to last all day, and you don’t have to worry about dark circles.

IKG Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo ($20.30, originally $29; amazon.com)

Amazon IKG Jet Lag Invisible Dry Shampoo

Keep this on you when you travel, or when you decide to skip a shampoo day. The formula is mild enough to get rid of dirt and oil gently while reviving hair instead of drying it out.

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish ($5.03, originally $10.80; amazon.com)

Amazon Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish

Want a gel manicure without the added aggravation of using a UV lamp? No problem. Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Nail Polish offers the same long-lasting manicure for up to eight days of vibrant color.

Twist Sunday Feels Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask ($7.89, originally $9.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Twist Sunday Feels Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask

Give curly, wavy or coily hair some love with this ultra-moisturizing hair mask that works to restore hair and repair damage caused by chemicals, hot tools and the environment.

Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color with Topcoat ($3.94, originally $8.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Covergirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color with Topcoat

This ultra-shiny, pigmented lip color lasts all day when you seal it with the included top coat.

Covergirl TruNaked Eye Shadow Palette in Desert Heat ($9.98, $13.49; amazon.com)

Amazon Covergirl TruNaked Eye Shadow Palette in Desert Heat

Eight rich shimmer and matte shades come together to offer highly-pigmented and versatile all-day looks you can play around with.

