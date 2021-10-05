Taliban to resume issuing passports to Afghan citizens

(CNN) Afghanistan will resume issuing passports to its citizens, its interior ministry announced Tuesday, in a first under the country's new Taliban government.

Ministry spokesman Qari Saeed Khosti said it will provide applicants with documents physically identical to those issued by the previous government, which issued passports under the name of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The issuance of passports has been suspended since the Taliban took control of Kabul nearly two months ago.

Khosti said all the female employees of the passport department had been asked to return to their jobs. Other ministries have told female employees to remain at home while new working arrangements are established.

Reuters quotes Alam Gul Haqqani, the passport office's acting head, as saying that it would issue between 5,000 and 6,000 passports a day -- and female staff would be employed to handle the processing of female citizens' documents.