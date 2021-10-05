'Korean wave' sweeps Oxford English Dictionary as new words are added

(CNN) Korean exports seem to be sweeping the world's screens, headsets and runways -- and now more than 20 words of Korean origin have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) in its September update.

Koreans use the term "hallyu" to describe the phenomenon, which refers to the "Korean wave" of entertainment that has swept across Asia and now much of the world -- and now this word has been added to the OED.

Food is also prominent in the update, including "banchan," a small side dish of vegetables, served along with rice as part of a typical Korean meal, "bulgogi," which are thin slices of beef or pork that are marinated and grilled or stir-fried, and "dongchimi," a type of kimchi made with radish and typically also containing napa cabbage.

"Hanbok," the traditional Korean costume worn by both men and women, "aegyo," a type of cuteness or charm considered characteristically Korean, and "mukbang," a video featuring a person eating large amounts of food and talking to an audience, were also included in September's additions.

