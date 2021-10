This is what the fight looks like to save the wildlife impacted by the California oil spill

(CNN) As oil-covered animals come ashore, the broader effect of the California oil spill on wildlife is unknown, experts say.

A brown pelican was the first casualty of the oil spill , wildlife officials said. The bird was euthanized Sunday after it was injured in the spill off the Orange County coast, Michael Ziccardi, director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN), said at a press conference Monday morning.

Officials captured four live birds as of Monday afternoon, Ziccardi said. A coot, ruddy duck and pelican were captured Sunday and a sanderling came in on Monday. Other oiled birds have been spotted in flight, but they've been difficult to catch, he said.

"When we heard of the large size of the slick with the volume that was reported released, we had grave concerns about this impact," Ziccardi said. "In our initial assessment of the area, the number of birds in the general area seems to be lower than we had feared."

With about 126,000 gallons of oil leaked about 5 miles off Huntington Beach, California, experts from wildlife organizations are concerned for animals.

