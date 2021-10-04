1 person detained after a shooting on an Amtrak train in Tucson

(CNN) A shooting happened aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday morning, the railroad service said in a statement.

There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board, Amtrak said. All have evacuated.

"There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers," Amtrak said in a statement to CNN.

Evan Courtney said he didn't see or hear what happened, but he was in a lounge car when "people came running through yelling, 'Shots fired!'"

Evan Courtney shot this image of police responding to scene in Tucson, Arizona.

Courtney said he then grabbed his backpack and ran. He said he huddled with strangers in a hallway, looking out the window.

