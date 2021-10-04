1 person detained after a shooting on an Amtrak train in Tucson

(CNN) A shooting happened aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday morning, the railroad service said in a statement.

There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board, Amtrak said. All have evacuated.

"There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers," Amtrak said in a statement to CNN.

Evan Courtney said he didn't see or hear what happened, but he was in a lounge car when "people came running through yelling, 'Shots fired!'"

Courtney said he then grabbed his backpack and ran. He said he huddled with strangers in a hallway, looking out the window.

