1 person detained after a shooting on an Amtrak train in Tucson

(CNN) A shooting happened aboard an Amtrak train in Arizona on Monday morning, the railroad service said in a statement.

There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board, Amtrak said. All have evacuated.

"There are no reported injuries to the crew or passengers," Amtrak said in a statement to CNN.

One person has been detained, the Tucson Police Department tweeted.

An earlier tweet by TPD said it was a "very active scene" and asked people to, "please avoid the area" on Toole Avenue, where the Amtrak station is located.

