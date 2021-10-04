A hospital employee was killed by a coworker who fled and started a shootout with officers, Philadelphia police said

(CNN) A 43-year-old certified nursing assistant was fatally shot at a Philadelphia hospital early Monday morning, and the suspect was a coworker of the shooting victim, police said.

Police were called to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight in response to a report of a shooter on the ninth floor, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

When officers responded, Outlaw said, they learned the certified nursing assistant (CNA) had been shot by another hospital employee, who left the hospital in a U-Haul van.

The suspect's motive has not been determined, police said.

About an hour later, someone near 40th Street and Parkside Avenue flagged down nearby police and said a man wearing scrubs was firing a weapon, Outlaw said.

When additional officers arrived, the suspect began shooting at them, and all four officers fired back, the police commissioner said.

