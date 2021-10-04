Why ending our dependence on fossil fuels is so challenging

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 3, shows oil that has washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California A dead fish is seen in Huntington Beach on Monday, October 4. Hide Caption 2 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up some of the oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 3 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Excavators dredge sand to block some of the oil from flowing into Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 4 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Oil-absorbent booms are being used by workers to clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 5 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Lifeguards post warning signs in Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 6 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Fish swim in oil-contaminated waters off the coast of Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 7 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Waves bring oil ashore in Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 8 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California A bird balances on a boom that was set up to contain oil in Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 9 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California This aerial picture, taken on October 3, shows oil in the Talbert Marsh area. Hide Caption 10 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California A helicopter flies over bystanders in Huntington Beach. The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is assisting in the Coast Guard-led response to the oil spill, the agency told CNN. Hide Caption 11 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Globs of oil are seen on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on October 3. Hide Caption 12 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Workers try to clean up floating oil in the Talbert Marsh area. Hide Caption 13 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Heavy equipment is used to block oil from reaching the Talbert Marsh area. Hide Caption 14 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California A Huntington Beach lifeguard points to the oil-soaked sand as he tells Melissa Panozzo to get out of the water on October 3. Panozzo hadn't heard the beaches had been closed, she said. Hide Caption 15 of 20

Photos: Oil spill in Southern California Oil gathers on an absorption boom in Huntington Beach. Hide Caption 16 of 20