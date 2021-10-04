Why ending our dependence on fossil fuels is so challenging

Oil spill in Southern California
This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 3, shows oil that has washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California.
Oil spill in Southern California
A dead fish is seen in Huntington Beach on Monday, October 4.
Oil spill in Southern California
Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up some of the oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
Excavators dredge sand to block some of the oil from flowing into Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
Oil-absorbent booms are being used by workers to clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
Lifeguards post warning signs in Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
Fish swim in oil-contaminated waters off the coast of Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
Waves bring oil ashore in Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
A bird balances on a boom that was set up to contain oil in Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
This aerial picture, taken on October 3, shows oil in the Talbert Marsh area.
Oil spill in Southern California
A helicopter flies over bystanders in Huntington Beach. The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is assisting in the Coast Guard-led response to the oil spill, the agency told CNN.
Oil spill in Southern California
Globs of oil are seen on the border of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach on October 3.
Oil spill in Southern California
Workers try to clean up floating oil in the Talbert Marsh area.
Oil spill in Southern California
Heavy equipment is used to block oil from reaching the Talbert Marsh area.
Oil spill in Southern California
A Huntington Beach lifeguard points to the oil-soaked sand as he tells Melissa Panozzo to get out of the water on October 3. Panozzo hadn't heard the beaches had been closed, she said.
Oil spill in Southern California
Oil gathers on an absorption boom in Huntington Beach.
Oil spill in Southern California
Oil-skimming boats work the waters off the coast of Huntington Beach on October 3.