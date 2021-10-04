This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 3, shows oil that has washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Time/Shutterstock

In pictures: Oil spill in Southern California

Updated 5:51 PM ET, Mon October 4, 2021

A pipeline leak has spilled more than 100,000 gallons of oil in Southern California, devastating local wildlife and forcing some popular beaches to close.

The breach, which was reported Saturday, occurred about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. The cause of the leak remained unknown as of Monday morning, but officials said the leak appears to have stopped.

Efforts to remove the oil are underway. Because of the spill, Orange County health officials have advised residents to avoid recreational activities on the coastline.

Dead birds and fish have been washing up on the shore, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Sunday.

"In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades," Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said. "We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats."

A dead fish is seen in Huntington Beach on Monday, October 4.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Workers with Patriot Environmental Services clean up some of the oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Excavators dredge sand to block some of the oil from flowing into Huntington Beach.
Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Oil-absorbent booms are being used by workers to clean up oil that flowed into the Talbert Marsh in Huntington Beach.
Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
Lifeguards post warning signs in Huntington Beach.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Fish swim in oil-contaminated waters off the coast of Huntington Beach.
Nick Ut/Getty Images
Waves bring oil ashore in Huntington Beach.
Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Time/Shutterstock
A bird balances on a boom that was set up to contain oil in Huntington Beach.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
This aerial picture, taken on October 3, shows oil in the Talbert Marsh area.
David McNew/AFP/Getty Images
A helicopter flies over bystanders in Huntington Beach. The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is assisting in the Coast Guard-led response to the oil spill, the agency told CNN.
Ariana Drehsler/Bloomberg/Getty Images