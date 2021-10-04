Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Time/Shutterstock This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 3, shows oil that has washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California. In pictures: Oil spill in Southern California

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Time/Shutterstock This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, October 3, shows oil that has washed ashore in Huntington Beach, California.

A pipeline leak has spilled more than 100,000 gallons of oil in Southern California, devastating local wildlife and forcing some popular beaches to close.

The breach, which was reported Saturday, occurred about 5 miles off the coast of Huntington Beach. The cause of the leak remained unknown as of Monday morning, but officials said the leak appears to have stopped.

Efforts to remove the oil are underway. Because of the spill, Orange County health officials have advised residents to avoid recreational activities on the coastline.

Dead birds and fish have been washing up on the shore, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Sunday.

"In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades," Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said. "We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats."