Operator of leaking oil infrastructure has record of violations

(CNN) The company that operates the pipeline responsible for the oil spill off the Southern California coast has been cited by federal regulators for more than 100 violations over the past 11 years, including at least two that led to worker injuries, government and court records show.

Most recently, Beta received a warning on September 29, just days before the leak, according to bureau records -- although no details about the warning were immediately available. The company's facilities were inspected by the bureau on September 28 and 30.

Beta was fined a total of $85,000 in 2013 and 2014 for three incidents, according to bureau records -- one of which involved the release of oil. In a 2014 case, an investigation by the bureau found that "crude oil was released through the flare boom," a report said. "A safety device was bypassed for reasons other than startup, maintenance or testing and was not properly flagged or monitored." More details on the incident were not immediately available.

Two other cases involved worker injuries. In 2012 , a piece of equipment "fell and struck an employee resulting in injuries to the head and face." And in 2014, "investigators discovered that an injured party received an electric shock of an estimated 98,000 volts at very low amperage," another document said, noting that the injured person was "not wearing proper personal protective equipment."

Between October 2013 and September 2014, there were at least 18 incidents that involved worker injuries at Beta facilities, according to a report from the bureau, although most were minor.

Beta operates the Elly and Ellen platforms off the coast of Long Beach, which are believed to be the source of the oil leak.

The facilities operating the pipeline were built in the late 1970s and early 1980s and are inspected every other year, Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference Sunday. He said company employees noticed the oil spill and notified the Coast Guard on Saturday.

The spill has caused an estimated 126,000 gallons of crude oil to leak off the California coast, according to authorities.