Operator of leaking oil infrastructure has record of violations

(CNN) The company that operates the pipeline responsible for the oil spill off the Southern California coast has been cited by federal regulators for more than 100 violations over the past 11 years, including at least two that led to worker injuries, government and court records show.

Beta Operating Company LLC , has had 125 incidents of non-compliance documented by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, a federal agency that oversees the offshore drilling industry. Of those, bureau records show, 53 were warnings, 71 were "component shut-in" violations, and one was a "facility shut-in" violation.

Warnings must be corrected "within a reasonable amount of time" specified by the agency, while shut-in violations "must be corrected before the operator is allowed to continue the activity in question," according to the bureau's website

Most recently, Beta received a warning on September 29, just days before the leak, according to bureau records -- although no details about the warning were immediately available. The company's facilities were inspected by the bureau on September 28 and 30.

Beta is a subsidiary of Amplify Energy, a small public company whose shares fell steeply in the wake of the disaster. Representatives from Amplify did not respond to requests for comment from CNN on Monday. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said the agency is working to gather more details about its past inspections of the facilities.

Read More