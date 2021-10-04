ATP to investigate Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse allegations

(CNN) The ATP is investigating domestic abuse allegations made by world No. 4 Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend, the governing body for men's professional tennis announced Monday.

The ATP said in a statement it "fully condemns any form of violence or abuse and will investigate such allegations related to conduct at an ATP member tournament."

In an interview with Slate in August, the German's ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova accused him of physically and emotionally abusing her at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019.

Zverev was asked about the allegations at a press conference prior to the 2021 US Open in August and he denied the allegations.

"I've always said that the allegations and everything that has been said is untrue," he said.

