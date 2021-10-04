High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain sizes and dementia, a study finds

(CNN) High blood pressure in young adults is linked to smaller brain size and increased risk of dementia, a new study has found.

Adults who were diagnosed with hypertension between ages 35 to 44 had smaller brain sizes and were more likely to be diagnosed with dementia compared to adults their age with normal blood pressure, according to a study published Monday in Hypertension , a journal of the American Heart Association.

Adults under age 35 had the largest reductions in brain volume compared to adults their age without high blood pressure, which could come with adverse health effects, said Dr. James Galvin, professor of neurology at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine in Florida. He was not involved in the study.

"The smaller brain volumes in younger aged individuals as a consequence of their high blood pressure may put them at higher risk of dementia as they age," he said.

Researchers used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of 11,399 people ages 55 years and younger who were diagnosed with high blood pressure as well as 11,399 people without hypertension. The participants information came from the UK Biobank, a database of anonymous health information from around half a million people. The study authors did follow ups with participants over an average of 11.9 years later to see if they actually were diagnosed with dementia.