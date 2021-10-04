(CNN) Former Manchester United player Park Ji-sung has asked fans to stop singing a famous chant about him which makes reference to Koreans eating dog meat.

The South Korean star, a fan favourite during his time at Old Trafford, says he doesn't think supporters mean to offend but is aware the song makes younger players feel uncomfortable.

Park played more than 200 matches during his seven seasons at United, winning multiple trophies including four Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy.

Despite leaving in 2012, fans still sing his song and they did so again in a game this season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, who had just signed South Korea international Hee-Chan Hwang.

