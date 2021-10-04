Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who stirred worldwide controversy in 2007 with drawings depicting the prophet Mohammed with the body of a dog, was killed in a car crash near the southern town of Markaryd on Sunday, police said.

Vilks, 75, who had been living under police protection since the drawings were published, was traveling in a police vehicle which collided with a truck. Two police officers were also killed.

"This is a very tragic incident. It is now important to all of us that we do everything we can to investigate what happened and what caused the collision," Swedish police said in a statement on Monday.

"Initially, there is nothing that points to anyone else being involved."

Lars Vilks, pictured in January 2012

Most Muslims consider any depiction of the founder of Islam as offensive.

