Nordstrom’s holiday gift guide is officially here, and no, it’s not too early to start buying gifts. So whether you’re looking for a present for the fitness junkie, the fashionista, or yourself, Nordstrom’s list has something for you. To help you sort through the options, we looked through and pulled out 15 of our favorite gifts perfect for this holiday season.

Boll and Branch Waffle Robe ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Boll and Branch Waffle Robe

Rest and relax this holiday season with a waffle robe from Boll and Branch. Made with 100% organic cotton and featuring pockets and a removable tie belt, you’ll never want to take it off.

Restore Soft Pocket Joggers ($69; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Restore Soft Pocket Jogger

We don’t know about you, but when the weather gets cold, the sweatpants come out. And they don’t come off. If you’re in need of a new stylish pair of sweats, check out these high-rise joggers, which have an elastic waist with a drawstring, slanted front pockets and are made from spandex and recycled polyester.

Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker ($75; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Teva ReEmber Convertible Slip-On Sneaker

These cozy slippers have a tread so they can keep your toes warm in the house and on the way to the store. Plus, its quilted upper is water-resistant and made with recycled ripstop fabric.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition ($429.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition

Every holiday season, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a big ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and never want to go back to normal hair dryers.

Via Maris Block Chanukiah ($225; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Via Maris Block Chanukiah

This gorgeous, cast-aluminum menorah not only holds candles upright, but also opens up to reveal a storage compartment that can fit 44 candles. Plus, it comes in a stunning clay and blue colors.

Casper Dog Bed (starting at $139; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Casper Dog Bed

Your furry friend deserves a present too, so make sure they can relax in comfort with this ridiculously cozy Casper dog bed.

Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle ($95; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Larq Self Cleaning Water Bottle

For the person who’s ready to travel again, this Larq bottle is perfect to clean any sort of tap water from around the world. It uses a UV light in the cap to neutralize 99.9% harmful biocontaminants.

Rimowa Essential Check-In Large 31-Inch Wheeled Suitcase ($900; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Rimowa Essential Check-In Large 31-Inch Wheeled Suitcase

If your jetsetter needs a new suitcase, splurge them (or yourself) with this luxurious checked bag from Rimowa. We tested it when we found the best checked luggage of 2021, and while it didn’t win our top spot, it’s still and outstanding suitcase.

Set of 2 Weighted Bala Bars ($55; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Set of 2 Weighted Bala Bars

It’s almost 2022, so if you’re planning on revamping your fitness routine in the new year, check out these Bala bars, which weigh three pounds and are an easy way to get moving.

Set of 2 Weighted Bala Bangles ($49; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Set of 2 Weighted Bala Bangles

Holding weights can get annoying, so if you want to workout and keep your hands free, you need these Bala Bangles.

Theragun Mini, Wave Solo & Revive Stick Massage Bundle ($353; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Theragun Mini, Wave Solo & Revive Stick Massage Bundle

After you’re done breaking a sweat, make sure to prioritize recovery with this Theragun bundle which includes a Theragun mini, a Wave Solo roller and massage stick.

Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe ($130; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe

Hit the roads in comfort with these ultra-supportive Hoka One One running shoes.

Pal BT Bluetooth Speaker ($179.99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Pal BT Bluetooth Speaker

If you’re throwing holiday parties and need a sleek speaker to entertain, this one from Pal provides, super clear, high-quality sound.

Nest New York Holiday Candle (starting at $17; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Nest New York Holiday Candle

If you’re not sure what to gift someone, you can never go wrong with a candle. This one from Nest New York is a limited edition holiday scent that was meticulously crafted so it burns evenly.

Slip White Love Me I’m Delicate Pillowcase & Delicates Laundry Bag Set ($89; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Slip White Love Me I'm Delicate Pillowcase & Delicates Laundry Bag Set

Upgrade your pillowcase with this amazingly soft silk pillowcase, which comes with a laundry bag so you can safely wash it.