Halloween is back, baby! After a year of spooky socially distanced gatherings and scary Zoom parties, Halloween should look a lot more normal this year. Of course, it’s Halloween, so the whole point is to not look normal — we could be here all day debating whether the costumes or the candy is the most important part of Halloween, but everyone can agree that the costumes are up there.

If you and your sweetie are heading to a party this year and you need some Halloween-look inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best couples costumes — from some old favorites like Bonnie and Clyde, to some more unusual choices.

Bonnie the Bandit Costume ($39.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Deluxe Pin Stripe Gangster Suit ($39.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Bonnie and Clyde is a classic for a reason: They’re an instantly recognizable pair, and their clothes are both comfortable and formal enough to wear to a dressy Halloween party.

Deluxe Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Women’s Costume ($69.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Grand Heritage DC Comics The Joker Costume ($169.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Harley Quinn and The Joker is another classic pair, and this high-rated deluxe costume set will leave no doubt in anyone’s mind as to what you’re dressed as this year.

Avocado and Toast Couples Costume ($49.99; spirithalloween.com)

Everyone’s favorite trendy breakfast is now a costume! Move over chocolate and peanut butter, avocado and toast is the hot new food pairing and Halloween costume.

Oreo Couples Costumes ($86.39; orientaltrading.com)

If you have more of a sweet tooth, ditch the uber-trendy avocado toast costume and dress up as one half of an Oreo cookie. You may have to flip a coin to decide who gets to wear the cream stuffing part of the costume, though!

Monsters Inc Mike Wazowski Inflatable Costume ($69.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Sulley Inflatable Costume ($89.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Inflatable costumes are super popular these days, and there are plenty of couples costume versions to choose from. We like these “Monsters Inc” inflatables, which work equally well solo as in a pair.

Uncle Fester Costume ($39.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Cousin Itt Costume ($154.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Couples costumes don’t have to center around famous romantic pairs — Uncle Fester and Cousin Itt from The Addams Family, a father-son duo (right?), make a great set of costumes for a couple.

Kansas Girl Deluxe Costume and ($49.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Women’s Deluxe Witch’s Costume ($59.99; halloweencostumes.com)

BFFs and family members are ripe territory for couples costumes, but another, slightly cheekier option is to dress up as a pair of adversaries. And who is more adversarial than Dorothy and the Wicked Witch of the West? Bonus: Adding a Winged Monkey is an easy way to turn this couples costume into a group affair ($149.99; halloweencostumes.com).

Prestige Little Mermaid Ursula Women’s Costume ($149.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Deluxe Disney Little Mermaid Ariel Women’s Costume ($39.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Disney movies are another excellent source of adversarial costume inspiration! Ursula the Sea Witch and Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” make a fun couples costume concept that’s a bit more unexpected than an Ariel and Prince Eric costume.

Flip Flop Adult Costume ($44.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Be the flip to your beloved’s flop with this flip flop costume. In the event of a breakup, the costume becomes a flip flop without its mate.

Women’s Ghost Costume (starting at $34.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Victorian Ghost Costume for Men (starting at $69.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Well sure, you could go as a classic bride and groom but why not take it up a spooky notch and go as a zombie bride and groom??

Captain Blackheart Pirate Costume ($44.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Coca-Cola Women’s Tunic (starting at $35.95; amazon.com)

Putting together two instantly recognizable costumes — a fanciful pirate and a Coca-Cola Classic — to create a whole new one is a great way to surprise and delight people with your creative costuming. In this example, the pirate and the soft drink become a typical college bar order: A Captain and Coke.

Bob Ross with Art Dress Couple Costumes ($64.99; orientalexpress.com)

Thanks to streaming services picking up old episodes, iconic PBS painter Bob Ross has never been so popular. A clever variation is for one half of the couple to dress as Bob Ross and the other as a tree. When people ask what you are, say, “I’m Bob Ross and this is my happy little tree!”

Women’s Prairie Dress (starting at $19.99; amazon.com) & Men’s Overalls (starting at $34.84; amazon.com)

Instead of going as painter-and-portrait, how about going as the painting itself? American Gothic is a classic of American art, and of American Halloween costumes.

Women’s Burgler Costume ($39.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Cheeseburger Costume ($29.99; halloweencostumes.com)

This woman’s burglar costume is the exact right colors for it to serve as McDonald’s Hamburgler and his prey, a burger.

Angel Costume Dress ($59.95; tipsyelves.com) & Devil Costume ($69.95; tipsyelves.com)

It may be hard to decide which half of the couple dresses up as the angel and which one dresses up as the devil, or it might be totally obvious who is a force of good and who is a force of evil!

The Munster’s Herman Munster Costume ($69.99; halloweencostumes.com) & The Munster’s Lily Munster Costume ($54.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Herman and Lily Munster are an instantly recognizable TV couple, who also happen to perfectly embody the Halloween spirit. The suite of Munsters costumes are also available in plus sizes, and if your family grows over time, you can add Eddie Munster to the mix.

Pineapple Costume ($59.99; halloweencostumes.com) & Pizza Slice Costume ($34.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Does pineapple belong on pizza? You’re sure to find out how everyone at the Halloween party would answer that question when you dress up as a walking argument with these pizza and pineapple costumes.

Charades Mens Rocking Rooster ($64.99; amazon.com) & Fried Egg Halloween Costume ($24.99; amazon.com)

Unless you and your honey were born on the exact same day, at the exact same day, the beauty of this costume is that it will finally answer the age-old question: Which came first, the chicken or the egg!

Beetlejuice Striped Suit ($69.99; spirithalloween.com) & Lydia Deetz Costume ($59.99; spirithalloween.com)

Movie pairings are always a great source of Halloween inspiration, especially if the movie is one like “Beetlejuice,” that has more than a bit of spookiness built in to the plot.

Wine And Cheese Costume ($44.99; halloweencostumes.com)

Foodie couples and Francophiles will love this foam rubber wine and cheese pairing that slips on over street clothes.