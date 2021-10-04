CNN —

Get ready to up your Asian cuisine IQ: Bokksu, one of our favorite resources for discovering Japanese snacks, has just launched Bokksu Grocery, an online marketplace where you can shop over 300 authentic Asian food products, including snacks, drinks, condiments and more.

If you’re as obsessed with Japanese snacks as we are, you’re sure to have already heard about Bokksu, the Japanese snack subscription box that sends delicious, seasonal snacks right to your door every month. But unlike the subscription box, Bokksu Grocery isn’t limited to just snacks. The service also offers high-quality instant ramen, oils, spices, sauces and even kitchenware. So whether you’re obsessed with the cult-favorite kewpie mayo but can’t find it, you’ve always wondered how Japanese rolled omelets are made or you’re just eager to try new foods and flavors, Bokksu Grocery is an accessible, easy way to shop for your favorite Asian goods.

With a goal to make Asian groceries more accessible, no matter your location or experience with Asian food, the items on Bokksu Grocery feature detailed descriptions, so even if you’ve never had shrimp chips, takoyaki ball corn puffs or this lychee-flavored yogurt drink, it’s incredibly easy to learn more and explore new and exciting products from Asia.

If you’re not sure how to use these Asian products, there’s no need to be intimidated. Along with providing clear descriptions on the products, Bokksu Grocery also posts new recipes every week that use ingredients found on the site to spark some inspiration. Currently, a delicious katsu sando, a yakisoba sandwich and corn onigiri are on display.

So whether you’ve just discovered rice crackers and need to know more, you grew up with Asian ingredients but can’t find them or you just want more fun ingredients to experiment with in the kitchen, Bokksu Grocery is here to satisfy all your cravings.