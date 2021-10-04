CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best earbuds, discounted Burrow furniture and savings on Le Creuset cast iron at Amazon. All that and more below.

Apple AirPods Pro ($179, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $179. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Burrow Burrow

Give your living room a new look for a new season at Burrow’s Fall Sale. The direct-to-consumer furniture brand is known for modern, comfortable pieces that fit seamlessly in any space, and now through Oct. 17, you can save up to $600 (the more you spend, the bigger the discount) with code FALL21.

Crest 3D Whitestrips ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Here’s a deal that will bring a smile to your face: A 32-count Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Kit is on sale for one day in Amazon’s Gold Box, along with a few other dental hygiene favorites from Oral-B and Glide. This kit includes 20 Professional Effects treatments, along with two One-Hour Express treatments as a bonus so you can see results fast.

Le Creuset Cast Iron (starting at $129.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Creuset Cast Iron

No matter what you’re cooking up this holiday season, chances are you could use some Le Creuset to help make it delicious. Right now at Amazon, a range of the kitchen brand’s cast-iron Dutch ovens are on sale for as low as $179, along with a cast-iron baker for $129.95. Pick one up in an eye-catching enameled color that matches your kitchen style.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding

Whether you’re in need of a new mattress or looking to find an eco-friendly alternative to what you’re sleeping on now, Nest Bedding is ready to deliver. The brand is currently offering up to 15% off select mattresses, including its Alexander Signature Hybrid, which offers varying firmness levels on either side for couples when you order a King or California King. Prices are as low as $425, so shop now before you miss this opportunity.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty fans, take note: The brand is having a rare sale now, with 20% off a wide variety of beauty favorites when you use the code FABFALL. Bestsellers like the Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, Face Cleanser, Facial Radiance Pads and more are all on offer, plus you’ll get free shipping with your order automatically at checkout.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

The North Face at REI

The North Face The North Face

Ready or not, here fall comes. But don’t worry: REI is offering up to 56% off on The North Face to help you get ready for the colder weather. Jackets, hoodies and fleeces to layer under or over clothes are all on offer, plus adventure accessories like backpacks. You’ll find styles for men, women and kids — just be sure to shop before the promotion ends.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

JCPenney Furniture and Mattress Sale

JC Penney JC Penney

JCPenney’s fall furniture and mattress blowout is going on now. Right now you can shop deals like up to 40% off select furniture pieces like new additions to your living room, stylish pieces for your bedroom and storage solutions for all over. Mattresses are also up to 50% off, plus you’ll get an extra 10% off select furniture. Just be sure to shop quickly because the sale ends Oct. 6.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Marmot

Marmot Marmot

Whether you’re getting ready for your next outdoor adventure or simply want to stock up on new gear, Marmot has you covered. Right now the brand is offering up to 60% off a variety of items for its latest sale, plus an additional 25% off select items. Eco jackets, winter coats and more are all included in the sale, so take this opportunity to upgrade the quality of your adventure gear at a reasonable price.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Oxo at Macy’s

OXO OXO

Whether you’re looking to freshen up your kitchen gadgets or need new storage solutions to keep your cooking space organized, Macy’s latest sale on Oxo products is the best time to stock up. The bestselling brand known for its durability and versatility is currently up to 60% off, with an additional 25% off select products when you use the code VIP. Add a new gadget to your cart, or snag some early holiday gifts while supplies last. ——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Solo Stove Bonfire ($249.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and right now the brand is offering some extra fall savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $249.99 , down from the original $349.99, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell ($109.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Eufy Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Protect your home for less now that the Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is now on sale at Amazon. Record video of the outside of your home with HD resolution while being able to speak to visitors in real time with a two-way radio. With smart AI technology that can detect body forms, you’ll only get alerted when a human is at your door. Right now when you clip the coupon on Amazon, you’ll get an additional $10 off the sale price.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden ($83.99, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Aerogarden Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden

Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest 360 Indoor Garden, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space — for just $83.99. The ultra-popular Aerogarden also comes with a Gourmet Herb Seed Kit so you can start cultivating your new crops ASAP. Just be sure to shop soon, since Aerogardens often sell out quickly when they’re on sale.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker ($597, originally $797; walmart.com)

Walmart Cuisinart Clermont Pellet Grill and Smoker

Save $200 with this massive rollback on Cuisinart’s bestselling grill and smoker. Not only is this model incredibly versatile, with 1,400 square inches of cooking space and a sear zone, the French-style doors allow you to watch food as it cooks. Adjustable interior racks mean you can accommodate foods of all sizes, while the wraparound work surface makes food prep easy.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

Refurbished Bose Products

Bose Bose

Certified refurbished products from Bose are now up to 50% off at eBay. You’ll find discounts on items like our pick for most comfortable over-ear headphones, the Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones 700, alongside earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers and more, while supplies last.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————

World Market

World Market World Market

World Market is currently having a massive furniture blowout ahead of the fall season. You can find a variety of furniture styles up to 40% off, with accent chairs, desks, storage units, bookshelves and more all in the mix. This sale is the perfect opportunity to transform your home for cozy season.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.