CNN —

While fall may primarily be known as “sweater weather,” we’re happy to declare that this year, sweatsuits reign supreme.

Hoodies and lounge pants, crewnecks and old-school joggers… These pieces are currently available in every hue of the rainbow (and literally with a rainbow on them, if you’re interested) as well as in must-have prints like tie-dye, cheetah and camouflage.

The best part is that while sweatsuits used to be relegated to stay-at-home situations, there’s a whole new acceptance for matching sweatsuits out in public too. Why? Because they’re adorable. But they’re also the perfect combination of style and comfort. Perfect for a run to the market or outdoor brunch with a few friends, these ‘suits are going to be your go-to outfit this fall. Check out our favorites, from affordable to luxe, below.

Wild Fable Sweatshirt ($15; target.com) & High-Rise Sweatpants ($18; target.com)

Target Wild Fable Sweatshirt

This crisp set is proof that not all sweatsuits are slouchy and relaxed! Tailored and tidy in design, we love the fact that the suit comes in sizes XS to 4X.

Aviator Nation Petal Kit ($285; bandier.com)

Bandier Aviator Nation Petal Kit

If you’re looking for some sweats with major cool-girl appeal, look no further than Aviator Nation. Worn by celebs, influencers and cool moms everywhere, this brand is known for its rainbow-hued stripes (which can be spotted on sweatshirt sleeves and running down or across pant legs) and the softest, coziest, vintage-feeling jersey fabric.

Girlfriend Collective Forest Cropped Sweatshirt ($68; girlfriendcollective.com) & Classic Jogger ($78; girlfriendcollective.com)

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Forest Cropped Sweatshirt

One of our favorite brands, Girlfriend Collective, also offers super cozy sweats in gorgeous colors like this forest green. We like the look of the cropped sweatshirt, but a normal sweatshirt and hoodie are also available.

Stars Above Perfectly Cozy Lounge Sweatshirt ($19.99; target.com) & Jogger Pants ($19.99; target.com)

Target Stars Above Perfectly Cozy Lounge Sweatshirt & Jogger Pants

We’re going to go ahead and dub this set a “sweatersuit.” Made from a sweet knit fabric, these pieces from Stars Above definitely look like a cashmere set that costs roughly 10 times more. We love the chest pocket and ribbed neckline as well as the jogger’s front patch pocket and soft drawstring waistband.

Z Supply Half Zip Sweatshirt ($78; zsupplyclothing.com) & Classic Gym Joggers ($64; zsupplyclothing.com)

Z Supply Clothing Z Supply Half Zip Sweatshirt

If you’re not familiar with Z Supply’s plush fabrics, well, it’s time you jump on the bandwagon. Chic and simple, the leisurewear brand is synonymous with comfortable essentials, from tees to dresses, but it’s the loungewear that we’re totally obsessed with.

Hotouch Women’s Sweatsuit Set (starting at $34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hotouch Women's Sweatsuit Set

With more than 2,000 positive reviews, this sweatsuit is a top seller for Amazon. Available in 19 colors and patterns, the cozy velour set includes a hoodie and pants with pockets and a tapered ankle hemline.

Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt (starting at $24.97, originally starting at $34.99; oldnavy.gap.com) & Vintage Mid-Rise Embroidered Jogger ($34.99; oldnavy.gap.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

Old Navy’s sweatsuit game is strong this year, and we can’t get enough of this embroidered number from the brand.

Athleta Triumph Crewneck Sweatshirt ($79; athleta.gap.com) & Stratum Triumph Jogger ($98; athleta.gap.com)

Athleta Athleta Triumph Crewneck Sweatshirt

No stranger to athleisure, Athleta offers a whole lot more than leggings and sports bras — yep, they’re in on the sweatsuit game too. We love this Triumph set, which comes in four versatile colors.

Brooklinen Montague Zip Hoodie ($85.50, originally $90; brooklinen.com) & Bed-Stuy Pant ($81, originally $90; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Brooklinen Montrose Hoodie & Bed-Stuy Pant

Brooklinen is now our go-to source for way more than just linens. In addition to comforters, throws and towels, the brand now offers some seriously luxe loungewear too. Crafted from a thick, stretchy and oh-so-soft fleece, the line includes multiple pieces, including this classic zip hoodie and jogger set.

Fear not, dudes — the brand also has options for you!

Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie ($84; vuoriclothing.com) & Performance Jogger ($84; vuoriclothing.com)

Vuori Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie & Performance Jogger

More than 13,000 Vuori customers agree that these are the softest joggers on the planet…and the great news is that the brand makes a matching hoodie. Featuring a slim fit and slightly cropped length, the pants look adorbs with the ultra-thin, boxy hoodie. Both pieces have the cute, contrasting drawstring too. Now that’s some matching we can get on board with.

Richer Poorer Terry Mockneck Sweatshirt ($32, originally $84; revolve.com) & Terry Sweatshort ($54; revolve.com)

Revolve Richer Poorer Terry Mockneck Sweatshirt

One of the key brands responsible for making old-school sweatsuits majorly cool again, Richer Poorer is also primarily known for cozy intimates collections that sell out fast, amassing humongous wait lists. We love its mockneck sweatshirt which can easily go from the gym to the store.

Floral Embroidered Cardigan ($140; anthropologie.com) & Joggers ($98; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Floral Embroidered Cardigan

This adorable cardigan-and-jogger set is made from 100% acrylic and features gorgeous embroidered flowers.

Old Navy Vintage Crewneck Sweatshirt (starting at $17.97; oldnavy.gap.com) & Midrise Tapered-Leg Jogger Pants (starting at $18; oldnavy.gap.com)

Old Navy Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt & Midrise Tapered-Leg Jogger Pants

Camouflage has long been in style, but we love the cozy, faded appearance of this set’s print. Buttery soft, the separates are adorable on their own or when paired together. We love the pant’s ribbed tapered ankle and forgiving elastic waistband too.

Aviator Nation Daydream Sweatshirt ($175; nordstrom.com) & Chevron Stripe Joggers ($156; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Aviator Nation Daydream Sweatshirt & Chevron Stripe Joggers

Handmade in Los Angeles, Aviator Nation’s ultra-warm set comes in multiple hues (we’re definitely smitten with the navy/neon combo) and will look equally cute when worn as separates.

Pickup Cropped Hoodie ($88; outdoorvoices.com) & Sweatpant ($88; outdoorvoices.com)

Outdoor Voices Pickup Cropped Hoodie

Known for its workout gear — we’re devotees of everything from the leggings and sports bras to the cult-favorite exercise dress — Outdoor Voices also has a slew of sweatsuit offerings, with mix-and-match tops and bottoms. We love the Pickup line that includes a cropped hoodie and classic sweatpants (with pockets!) both in a pink tie-dye.