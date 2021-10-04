CNN —

There are few pieces as timeless as a leather jacket — especially when cooler weather rolls around, the leaves start falling from the trees and we opt for hot drinks over iced ones. A leather jacket is an effortless, versatile and stylish wardrobe staple you’ll find yourself opting for time and time again.

“They’re a great transition piece to link your seasonal wardrobes,” says Samantha Brown, a personal and celebrity stylist based in New York City. On top of being a piece you can wear all year long, leather jackets are suitable for all sorts of occasions. “It’s such a versatile piece of outerwear,” says stylist Neelo Noory, who explains that leather jackets work equally well with casual and formal outfits alike.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 28 leather jackets, and have broken them down based on some of the most popular silhouettes or materials: moto or biker, faux leather, trucker, café racer and bomber. All these options are either expert-recommended, tried and tested by us or boast some of the best reviews on the internet. So not only can you be sure you’re sporting a stylish pick, you’ll also be investing in a piece that’s guaranteed to last.

Moto and biker leather jackets for women

AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket ($459; allsaints.com)

AllSaints AllSaints Dalby Leather Biker Jacket

AllSaints is one of Brown’s favorite places to shop for leather jackets. This classic option is a more minimalist pick, though the gunmetal trim makes it just edgy enough and perfect for everyday wear. It’s also a fantastic option for those who might not know where to start when it comes to finding their everyday leather jacket. Brown advises leather jacket newbies to “opt for a classic style with minimal hardware.”

Universal Standard Leeron Leather Moto Jacket ($448; universalstandard.com)

Universal Standard Universal Standard Leeron Leather Moto Jacket

“Leather jackets are so versatile and can be dressed up or down,” says Brown, who shares that she’s even styled brides with white leather jackets draped over their shoulders. On the other end of the spectrum, you can wear a piece like this with even the most casual sweatsuits. This option from Universal Standard comes in black and a warm brown, in addition to this stunning white. And it’s available in 11 different sizes, from a 00 (what the brand calls a 4XS) to a 40 (or what the brand calls a 4XL).

AllSaints Elora Leather Biker Jacket ($489; allsaints.com)

AllSaints AllSaints Elora Leather Biker Jacket

Another option from AllSaints, this super cropped biker jacket features a shrunken silhouette — something that Brown’s a fan of. “I tend to like leather jackets when they’re slightly shrunken,” she says, “as they look more flattering when they’re less bulky.” She explains that you’re not likely to wear a moto jacket like this one zipped up, so there’s no need to shy away from sizing down. A cropped style like this one is also perfect for layering with dresses, according to Brown.

Acne Studios Leather Biker Jacket ($1,550; farfetch.com)

Farfetch Acne Studios Leather Biker Jacket

“I have never pulled the trigger on this jacket, but I’ve been in love with it for years,” shares Noory. “The leather is so, so supple and I love the slightly oversized fit.” Throughout the years, this iconic piece has been produced in different and unexpected colors. However, Noory recommends sticking with black when it comes to a classic piece that “you can mix with everything in your current wardrobe.”

AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket ($489; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket

Noory is a big fan of this classic leather jacket in sage green. For those looking for something a bit more unique than black or brown, this subdued green shade is neutral enough to be paired with a whole range of outfits, yet different enough to stand out among more common colors.

Deadwood + Net Sustain River Leather Biker Jacket ($420; net-a-porter.com)

Net-A-Porter Deadwood + Net Sustain River Leather Biker Jacket

Another one of Brown’s favorite leather jacket brands, Deadwood offers this classic biker jacket. It’s made by hand from both reclaimed hides and upcycled vintage clothing, according to the brand’s website. The resulting piece is something that’s more sustainable than other leather options, and a jacket that boasts a unique, pre-worn look so you can skip the uncomfortable breaking in period.

Ganni Leather Motorcycle Jacket ($675; ganni.com)

Ganni Ganni Leather Motorcycle Jacket

This leather jacket is perfect for achieving an edgy, fashion-forward look that still maintains a quintessential moto jacket shape. Noory loves the “exaggerated silhouette of the shoulder and sleeve,” which we think takes this cropped option from chic to totally badass.

Faux leather jackets for women

Levi’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket ($89.99, originally $150; macys.com)

Macy's Levi's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Kingsley Osuji, a stylist and creative director based in New York City, opts for faux leather both personally and professionally due to ethical reasons. However, he explains that there are a lot of practical reasons people might opt for faux leather over the real deal. “Unlike real leather, which requires a great deal of maintenance in order to maintain longevity, vegan leather is very low maintenance,” he says. Plus, faux leather is typically a lot more affordable. “For anyone who wants the look of a statement leather jacket but does not want to break the bank, faux leather provides an almost identical look for a fraction of the cost.” This belted leather jacket rings in at under $100, and is available in a ton of fun colors and patterns — the striking red and chic camel being two of our favorites.

Calvin Klein Faux Leather Biker Jacket ($129.50; calvinklein.com)

Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Faux Leather Biker Jacket

“This is such a classic choice to me,” says Noory. “The color, the collar, the zipper and belt detail — it’s all the details I adore in a moto jacket.” And while the black shade is a must for those in search of wardrobe staple, the shiny pewter shade is totally gorgeous yet edgy — perfect for those who aren’t scared of a jacket that’ll turn heads. “The fact that it’s faux leather is the cherry on top,” Noory says.

Levi’s Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket ($150; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket

“The most widely available faux leather jackets that I would recommend would be ones made of PU leather,” says Osuji. PU leather, or polyurethane, is a material that “mimics real leather excellently, is stain-resistant and does not fade over time,” Osuji explains. This roomy “dad style” bomber jacket is undeniably cool and easy to throw over any outfit. Plus, it’s made from 100% polyurethane and is available in sizes XS through XXL.

UO Tessa Faux Leather Jacket ($139; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters UO Tessa Faux Leather Jacket

Another 100% polyurethane option, this longline jacket is a super chic, feminine way to incorporate a faux leather jacket into your wardrobe. The collared neckline and button front are classic details that make for a polished look we love, and that’s totally in style. It’s available in sizes XXS through XXXL, and reviewers love how buttery soft the material is, despite not being real leather.

BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

“My favorite faux leather jackets are by BlankNYC,” says Brown. “They’re good quality, a reasonable price point and look like real leather.” This option is available in three different shades: a rich green, brownish-purple (aptly named rum raisin) and classic warm tan shade. It sports all the must-haves of a moto jacket, from the notch lapels to the asymmetric front-zip closure.

BlankNYC Lifechanger Faux Leather Moto Jacket ($98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom BlankNYC Lifechanger Faux Leather Moto Jacket

This option from BlankNYC features a slightly tailored fit and golden hardware that’s perfect for those who typically gravitate towards gold jewellery and warmer colors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Vegan Leather Trucker Jacket ($120; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Vegan Leather Trucker Jacket

If you’re on the hunt for a vegan leather trucker jacket, this piece from Abercrombie is everything we could ask for and more. Made from 100% polyurethane, some of our favorite details include the snap closures, chest pockets and chic stitching details throughout the jacket.

Trucker leather jackets for women

Universal Standard Parker Leather Jacket ($438; universalstandard.com)

Universal Standard Universal Standard Parker Leather Jacket

“A trucker leather jacket is basically your classic denim jacket but made in leather,” explains Noory. Not only is it easy to throw on and style with a ton of different looks, the classic silhouette makes it a great option for those who may not identify as super edgy. Rather, it’s like a slightly cooler and more chic version of your go-to denim jacket. This option from Universal Standard comes in both black and brown, as well as in sizes 00 through 40.

Madewell Washed Leather Chore Jacket ($455; madewell.com)

Madewell Madewell Washed Leather Chore Jacket

Noory calls this option from Madewell a “classic.” Made from what the brand describes as a “buttery washed leather,” the style is reminiscent of the ‘70s without looking dated. Noory particularly likes the longer length of the jacket.

Lucky Brand Leather Trucker Jacket ($449; luckybrand.com)

Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Leather Trucker Jacket

This leather trucker jacket from Lucky Brand features a button closure both down the front of the jacket and on the front flap pockets — both of which contribute to that casual, denim jacket-like feel. “This style feels like the right fit for someone who may be a bit more rugged,” Neelo notes, regarding the jacket’s silhouette.

Levi’s Sherpa Faux Leather Trucker Jacket (starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Levi's Sherpa Faux Leather Trucker Jacket

“Levi’s makes a great leather trucker jacket,” says Brown. And though this option is faux leather, it’s a wonderful and affordable option that’s perfect for the colder months. Available in sizes XS through 3X, it sports a faux fur lining and is made from 100% polyurethane — so it’s water-resistant for that extra level of protection if you’re going to be braving the elements. “This is a modern silhouette that is definitely having a moment,” says Brown.

Café racer leather jackets for women

Schott NYC Lightweight Cowhide Cafe Racer Jacket ($770; schottnyc.com)

Schott NYC Schott NYC Lightweight Cowhide Cafe Racer Jacket

This classic option from Schott (one of Brown’s favorite leather jacket brands) features the silhouette’s signature snap closure at the neck. Because the style is more form-fitting, Brown explains that café racer jackets are typically most flattering on those with smaller chests.

AllSaints Nala Leather Biker Jacket ($459; allsaints.com)

AllSaints AllSaints Nala Leather Biker Jacket

“A café racer jacket is the minimalist’s go-to leather jacket,” Noory explains. Features like a round collar or mock neck and a straight zipper make for a “very sleek and clean look,” she says. This option from AllSaints is super chic and easy to pair with just about any outfit.

Woman Within Collarless Leather Jacket ($99.99, originally $279.99; womanwithin.com)

Woman Within Woman Within Collarless Leather Jacket

For a super simple yet chic look, this collarless jacket, available in a couple fun colors and in sizes 12W through 32W, definitely draws from the streamlined look of more traditional cafe racer jackets.

Levi’s Faux Leather Midweight Motorcycle Jacket ($59.99, originally $89.50; jcpenney.com)

JCPenny Levi's Faux Leather Midweight Motorcycle Jacket

If you’re looking for a more affordable jacket option, this faux leather jacket from Levi’s features stylish quilted detailing — along with being water-resistant. Brown notes that Levi’s carries a ton of great café racer leather jackets for both men and women, and that the style is also cool on men.

Marc New York Stand Collar Leather Moto Jacket ($450; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Marc New York Stand Collar Leather Moto Jacket

This café racer-style jacket incorporates elements from more traditional moto jackets, specifically the belted collar and zippered chest pocket. Noory explains that she would recommend this jacket to “anyone who defines their style as minimal and sleek.”

Bomber leather jackets for women

Levi’s Henny Leather Jacket ($398; levis.com)

Levi's Levi's Henny Leather Jacket

“A bomber jacket falls in-between the café racer and the moto jacket to me,” Noory explains. “It has a short collar, centered zip or button closure, and typically elasticated or knitted cuffs and waistband.” This option from Levi’s has it all, and we’re big fans of the effortless, oversized fit. “I think this would appeal to most consumers,” Noory says. “Especially if you don’t want to go full sleek or full street style.”

Isabel Marant Étoile Corey Leather Bomber Jacket ($1,465; intermixonline.com)

Intermix Isabel Marant Étoile Corey Leather Bomber Jacket

For a fantastic leather bomber jacket, Brown recommends Isabel Marant. “A bomber jacket is slightly more athletic and relaxed, and has a zip front and minimal hardware,” she explains. This option sports rounded out shoulders for a fashion-forward feel.

Bottega Veneta Crop Leather Jacket ($4,650; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Bottega Veneta Crop Leather Jacket

Noory calls this jacket an “appealing and a refreshing take” on more traditional leather bomber jackets. The cropped silhouette combined with the v-seaming on the back are just two of the many thoughtful details that make this a truly luxury piece.

Stand Studio Beige Lorelle Jacket ($595; ssense.com)

Ssense Stand Studio Beige Lorelle Jacket

“The bomber jacket elicits a more vintage feel for me,” says Noory. “I love its beginning as being a pilot jacket and how it’s morphed into a fashionable piece of outerwear.” The bomber jacket’s lineage is particularly clear with this beige jacket and its off-white sherpa trim. One thing to note is that this jacket is actually made from a faux-leather blend of polyester and polyurethane.

Coach Lightweight Leather Jacket ($1,100; coach.com)